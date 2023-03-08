[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun Blocks Cameras with His Back for JENNIE as She Tries to Cover Herself Laugh

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun blocked cameras with his back for JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, as he noticed her trying to cover herself laughing.On March 7, Park Seo Jun and JENNIE attended a fashion show held by one French designer brand in Paris, France.Being the only celebrities from Korea, they posed for photos side by side before heading to the show; they stood in front of a gigantic white camellia―the symbol of the brand.As if they knew each other well, they were seen joking about and laughing together.When they were asked to make poses with serious looks, Park Seo Jun lightly wrapped his arm around JENNIE's waist, and the two stars put their heads closer.While the 'serious version' of their photos were being taken, Park Seo Jun said something to JENNIE that made her erupt in laughter.As JENNIE laughed too hard, she turned her head around to the back and covered her face with her hands so that no cameras captured her laughing that hard.A laughing sound also escaped from Park Seo Jun when he saw JENNIE unable to stop herself laughing.Then, he caught her trying to hide herself laughing from cameras.The actor immediately turned around and moved towards JENNIE with his back facing the cameras.It was to protect her from those cameras wanting to take photos of her during the moment when she was laughing.Once JENNIE managed to calm herself down, they posed again, then headed to the show.On this day, Park Seo Jun demonstrated great manners with his thoughtful move, once again proving why he is all our heartthrob.(Credit= 'dazedkorea' 'wkorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)