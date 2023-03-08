[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE JEONGYEON Says Park Bo Gum Is Still Her Crush After 8 Years

이미지 확대하기

JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE said that her love for actor Park Bo Gum has not changed after eight years.On March 4, one magazine published JEONGYEON's interview on their YouTube account. The interview asked JEONGYEON some of the same questions she answered in previous interviews she had after her debut, to see if it changed.In one interview in 2015, she said: "Stage means a lot to me. It is like a paradise that I've dreamed of.""Well, it was soon after the debut, so the stage did feel like a paradise.", said JEONGYEON, after eight years.Almost a decade had passed, yet her answer has not changed, "It still has a feeling of paradise. But I believe it became much more meaningful to me.""What does love tastes like to JEONGYEON?", the next question shook JEONGYEON to the core.Back then, her answer was, "Love feels like seeking something salty when it's sweet and craving sweetness when it's salty.""Wow", JEONGYEON exclaimed, "How did I say that? That was two years ago, and somehow I completely forgot about it. Well, I spoke well back then, but today it just makes me cringe. Next question, please.""God, I don't want to read this!", writhing in shyness, JEONGYEON started on the next one.The question asked if she is a fan of Park Bo Gum and her answer was, "Park Bo Gum is the star of my heart."Hiding her face, JEONGYEON said, "Doesn't everyone feels the same way about him? My current answer is this. I'm still in love with Park Bo Gum."JEONGYEON and Park Bo Gum hosted a K-pop concert held in Chile back in 2018. Over the years, JEONGYEON had shown her love toward him.Starting in October 2020, JEONGYEON had to only occasionally participate in TWICE albums, due to a severe anxiety disorder and disc problem.Furthermore, steroids included in her medication for a disc problem caused her to gain weight as a side effect.Suddenly her changed figure was on the scale, and the public became her weight-watcher, searching 'JEONGYEON's weight gain' on the internet.However, she revealed herself back in shape and seemingly regained her health, ready for TWICE's new album release on March 10.(Credit= 'GQ Korea' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)