[SBS Star] National Broadcaster Criticized for Using Divorced Song-Song Couple's Kissing Scene on Display




Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.08 11:30
[SBS Star] National Broadcaster Criticized for Using Divorced Song-Song Couples Kissing Scene on Display
Korean national broadcaster KBS came under criticism for using divorced couple―actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo's kissing scene on a large display at their concert. 

On March 3, KBS televised a special concert 'Your KBS, Our 50 Years Together' (literal title) in celebration of the company's 50th birthday. 

On this day, some of the legendary singers including Yoon Bok-hee, Kim Chang-wan, Kim Jong-seo and more were invited to perform to celebrate the special day. 
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
Among them, there was GUMMY too, and she melted the hearts of the audience as well as viewers with her magical singing voice. 

One of the songs that she sang was 'You Are My Everything', which is a song released in 2016 as a soundtrack for KBS' mega-hit drama 'Descendants of the Sun'. 

While she sang, a huge display behind her showed scenes from 'Descendants of the Sun'. 

The video compiled different scenes from the drama, but it also included a kissing scene of the lead stars, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. 
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo met through 'Descendants of the Sun', and started dating each other following the drama. 

They tied the knot in October 2017, but their marriage did not last very long. 

In less than two years in July 2019, they eventually parted ways, divorcing one another. 

Many are claiming that it was inappropriate for KBS to play the part where they share a passionate kiss; they should have left that out since Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are no longer together. 

They are criticizing the broadcaster even more for it, because Song Joong Ki recently got married to former British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and that makes this being inconsiderate of the newlywed as well.

At the same time though, some are saying that it is only a scene from a drama, so it was completely okay for them to play that particular part. 
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
(Credit= 'KBS 레전드 케이팝' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
