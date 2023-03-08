뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Am Sorry" BLACKPINK JENNIE Reassures Fans After Getting Injured on Her Face
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.08 14:09
[SBS Star] "I Am Sorry" BLACKPINK JENNIE Reassures Fans After Getting Injured on Her Face
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is spotted with a band-aid on her face on her way to attend fashion show in Paris, France. However, her love for fans was more evident than the band-aid.

On March 6, JENNIE uploaded her pictures on her social media account before her departure to Paris. She looked spring-fresh with a white jacket and a blue scarf, but one could not help but notice the band-aid covering her face.

Three days before the upload, JENNIE had pre-informed the fans about the injury and the details of an accident that caused it.

She posted, "I am writing before revealing my face, just to make sure not to freak you guys out.", on the online fan community Weverse.

"I rested well between the tours. I ate well, slept well, and took good care of myself. Then one day, when exercising, I stumbled and fell, hurting my face."

JENNIE took her time to explain so that her fans would not get any wrong idea about the happening.

"I didn't want to bother you guys so I tried to recover as soon as possible. But it's still healing, and I think I'll have to go around with a band-aid on my face for a while. Even if I look a little foolish, please forgive me. I'm sorry for making you guys see me like this when I'm supposed to put a great show on for you. I'll get better, so please don't worry about me. Let's meet soon.", JENNIE's heartfelt effort comforted her fans.
JENNIE even added comments portraying her genuine care. She noted, "There is absolutely no reason to worry. Anyways, that is why I'd been so quiet on social media recently. I was busy getting treatment everyday, so I didn't have time to take pictures. Since it is what it is, I'll take tons of photos with the bandage from now on."

In the previously mentioned pictures, JENNIE is looking into the camera with a band-aid under her right eye. As promised, she posted multiple photos with words to her fans.

"BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans), I'm leaving. If I seem to be excited, it is because I'm seeing you guys in a long time.", her thoughtful words left her fans deeply touched.
(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
