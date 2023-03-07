뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anna Goes to Support Na-eun on Her Figure Skating Test Day While Battling Cancer
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.07 17:15
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Anna Goes to Support Na-eun on Her Figure Skating Test Day While Battling Cancer
YouTuber Anna Park, professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's wife, showed support for her daughter Na-eun (Eden) while battling cancer. 

On March 5, Anna Park updated her YouTube channel with a new video showing her going to an ice rink with Na-eun. 

At the ice rink, Na-eun stretched and warmed up for her figure skating test that was to take place soon. 

As Na-eun got ready, Anna Park helped her tie the shoelaces of her skates and said, "I'm just hoping I can be of any help..." 
Anna Park
Na-eun seemed a little nervous during the test, but she managed to demonstrated her moves to perfection. 

Anna Park was seen watching Na-eun from a distance with a beanie and mask. 

Despite doing well, Na-eun was in distress after the test, seeming as if she felt a lot of pressure as much as she worked hard. 

A little while later, Na-eun jumped for joy upon discovering she passed the test. 

Anna Park high-fived Na-eun and cheerfully commented, "You did so well! Good job!"

Then the two returned home with excitement all over their faces. 
 

Last November, Anna Park revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. 

At that time, Anna Park wrote on her Instagram, "I apologize for my silence to those who continued to love my family despite the fact that I did not communicate with you. I wasn't able to look happy and didn't want you to feel bad about it. But I was wrong. I should be happy. Very happy. I'll come back to more later, of course. But thank you for sticking with us all this time. I promise to be as open as possible." 

"Radiation therapy aside, let's keep our heads up! I don't want to disappoint all the people who worked so hard to keep me alive. If you or a loved one is struggling with these strange cells, I am sending you love and good energy.", she added. 
Anna Park
(Credit= '집에서안나와 - with ANNA' YouTube, 'mrsannapark' 'lovelyparktrio' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
