[SBS Star] "I'm Happier Now" Jang Hyun-seung Compares His Current Happiness to Days as BEAST

K-pop artist Jang Hyun-seung (also known as ABLE) shared how much happier he is as a soloist than the time when he was a member of boy group BEAST (currently goes by the name Highlight).On March 5, Jang Hyun-seung featured in hip-hop artist Kaogaii's YouTube show with other hip-hop artists.About Jang Hyun-seung, the head of his label SWINGS stated, "He's so kind, good-looking and humble that you might think that he's got everything, but there are animal-like sides to him. He's kind of freaky sometimes too."Then, Kaogaii curiously asked Jang Hyun-seung, "Were you happier as a member of BEAST or is your level of happiness higher now, as a soloist? Which one gives you more satisfaction?"Jang Hyun-seung hesitated to come up with his answer right away, then said a little moment later, "To be very honest with you, I would say that I'm happier nowadays."He explained, "I think I simply prefer the position that I'm in now, where I'm freer to do my own music. It's not a matter of whether I like being part of BEAST or my current label Mindfield more."As Kaogaii listened to his explanation, he jumped to the conclusion for Jang Hyun-seung, "Let me just put it this way for you. You're happier now, but you made much more money back then. It's as simple as that, isn't it? Each life has its advantages and disadvantages, so..."Jang Hyun-seung laughed and agreed, "Yeah, exactly. You're so right."After that, Jang Hyun-seung was asked why he joined SWINGS' agency instead of other agencies with greater offers.Jang Hyun-seung answered, "I actually approached SWINGS before he did. He often uploads posts on social media that show his values in life, and those posts always got me thinking, 'Wow, he's such an awesome guy.' I've always respected him."He added, "So, I just followed my heart, and my heart brought me here. After spending some time with SWINGS, I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I need to be."Jang Hyun-seung made debut as a member of BEAST in October 2009, and he left the group in April 2016.(Credit= '가오가이' YouTube, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)