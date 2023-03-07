[SBS Star] Minzy on Top of Her Game: K-pop Star of Yesterday, Soccer Player of Today

이미지 확대하기

Minzy of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 revealed her thoughts on participating in SBS 'Shooting Stars', a television show that organizes female soccer teams made up of celebrities and non-celebrities to play as soccer players on the field.On February 28, Minzy made an appearance on the media day, celebrating the opening of the Super-Challenge League. Minzy attended as a brand-new player of the 'FC Top Girl' team."I had reached the top as a K-pop star. Now I am planning to conquer the field of soccer.", Minzy ambitiously introduced herself to the press.She added, "I am 29, but 30 in Korean age. I've decided to mark the end of my 20s and the start of my 30s by playing soccer. I am pouring everything I've got to display the best version of myself."The reason behind the choice, choosing soccer on the verge of turning 30, Minzy explained as follows."If you peak in anything, or achieve the best moment in your life after putting years of effort into it, you can easily fall into a mindset where you believe there is nothing left to pursue. I wanted to show people that I am not done. Even if you have reached the top in one area, I believe you can always find something else to work on.""Joining the team 'FC Top Girl' is in the same sense. The team is the winner of the last Super League, and I'm joining them on the journey to re-reaching the summit. I'm learning so much in the program. Soccer is life itself, as our team captain Chae Rina (singer) always says. I am the eyewitness of the claim since I'm feeling so many emotions on site.", Minzy concluded.The show 'Shooting Stars' has two leagues, Challenge League and Super League. In the lists of teams, higher-ranked teams get to play in the Super League, and lower-ranked teams play in the Challenge League. In the Super League from the previous season, 'FC Top Girl' came out on top.Minzy declared, "We go once again.", exposing her desire for the team's second victory.(Credit= SBS Shooting Stars, '_minzy_mz' Instagram, 'coachella' Twitter)(SBS Star)