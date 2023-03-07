뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Minzy on Top of Her Game: K-pop Star of Yesterday, Soccer Player of Today
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Minzy on Top of Her Game: K-pop Star of Yesterday, Soccer Player of Today

[SBS Star] Minzy on Top of Her Game: K-pop Star of Yesterday, Soccer Player of Today

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.07 14:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Minzy on Top of Her Game: K-pop Star of Yesterday, Soccer Player of Today
Minzy of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 revealed her thoughts on participating in SBS 'Shooting Stars', a television show that organizes female soccer teams made up of celebrities and non-celebrities to play as soccer players on the field.

On February 28, Minzy made an appearance on the media day, celebrating the opening of the Super-Challenge League. Minzy attended as a brand-new player of the 'FC Top Girl' team.

"I had reached the top as a K-pop star. Now I am planning to conquer the field of soccer.", Minzy ambitiously introduced herself to the press.

She added, "I am 29, but 30 in Korean age. I've decided to mark the end of my 20s and the start of my 30s by playing soccer. I am pouring everything I've got to display the best version of myself."
Minzy
The reason behind the choice, choosing soccer on the verge of turning 30, Minzy explained as follows.

"If you peak in anything, or achieve the best moment in your life after putting years of effort into it, you can easily fall into a mindset where you believe there is nothing left to pursue. I wanted to show people that I am not done. Even if you have reached the top in one area, I believe you can always find something else to work on."

"Joining the team 'FC Top Girl' is in the same sense. The team is the winner of the last Super League, and I'm joining them on the journey to re-reaching the summit. I'm learning so much in the program. Soccer is life itself, as our team captain Chae Rina (singer) always says. I am the eyewitness of the claim since I'm feeling so many emotions on site.", Minzy concluded.

The show 'Shooting Stars' has two leagues, Challenge League and Super League. In the lists of teams, higher-ranked teams get to play in the Super League, and lower-ranked teams play in the Challenge League. In the Super League from the previous season, 'FC Top Girl' came out on top.

Minzy declared, "We go once again.", exposing her desire for the team's second victory.
Minzy
Minzy's foot
(Credit= SBS Shooting Stars, '_minzy_mz' Instagram, 'coachella' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.