[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Shocks Fans by Declaring Some BABYMONSTER Members Will Be Eliminated

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Yang Hyun-suk, the head of YG Entertainment, made an announcement about his agency's upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER that shocked a great number of fans.On March 6, YG Entertainment updated a new video on BABYMONSTER's official YouTube channel.Titled 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evaluation (TEASER)', it was a trailer for a video that will show the group's last journey from being trainees to making debut.It was in this trailer Yang Hyun-suk surprisingly announced that the members will go through a process of elimination.In the trailer, Yang Hyun-suk shared YG Entertainment's plan to determine the final debut members among the seven girls through the final evaluation; the final number of members is yet to be announced."The number of BABYMONSTER members is not fixed as seven. Some will be eliminated for sure.", Yang Hyun-suk said, as he explained that he will select the best members by disclosing their final evaluation to fans right before the agency makes their decision.Regarding the final evaluation to be carried out in the future, Yang Hyun-suk commented, "We planned our project like this with the intention of getting the public to see the potential of the members in advance. This way, we believe each of them will be able to be objectively evaluated with the eye of the public."He went on, "The seven prospective members will accomplish various missions under the industry's experts, who will examine them in detail."Then, Yang Hyun-suk revealed what some of the important evaluation factors are, "We plan on taking the charms of individuals, qualities of becoming a superstar and good teamwork skills into account when we evaluate them."At the beginning of the year, YG Entertainment stated that they are planning on debuting BABYMONSTER―the agency's first girl group in seven years after BLACKPINK in 2016.Along with this news, they unveiled the seven members of BABYMONSTER consisting of AHYEON, HARAM, RORA, PHARITA, CHIQUITA, ASA and RUKA.(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube, 'YGBABYMONSTER_' Twitter)(SBS Star)