뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Shocks Fans by Declaring Some BABYMONSTER Members Will Be Eliminated
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Shocks Fans by Declaring Some BABYMONSTER Members Will Be Eliminated

[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Shocks Fans by Declaring Some BABYMONSTER Members Will Be Eliminated

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.07 10:46 Updated 2023.03.07 11:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Shocks Fans by Declaring Some BABYMONSTER Members Will Be Eliminated
Yang Hyun-suk, the head of YG Entertainment, made an announcement about his agency's upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER that shocked a great number of fans. 

On March 6, YG Entertainment updated a new video on BABYMONSTER's official YouTube channel. 

Titled 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evaluation (TEASER)', it was a trailer for a video that will show the group's last journey from being trainees to making debut. 

It was in this trailer Yang Hyun-suk surprisingly announced that the members will go through a process of elimination. 
BABYMONSTER Last Evaluation
BABYMONSTER Last Evaluation
In the trailer, Yang Hyun-suk shared YG Entertainment's plan to determine the final debut members among the seven girls through the final evaluation; the final number of members is yet to be announced.

"The number of BABYMONSTER members is not fixed as seven. Some will be eliminated for sure.", Yang Hyun-suk said, as he explained that he will select the best members by disclosing their final evaluation to fans right before the agency makes their decision. 

Regarding the final evaluation to be carried out in the future, Yang Hyun-suk commented, "We planned our project like this with the intention of getting the public to see the potential of the members in advance. This way, we believe each of them will be able to be objectively evaluated with the eye of the public." 

He went on, "The seven prospective members will accomplish various missions under the industry's experts, who will examine them in detail." 

Then, Yang Hyun-suk revealed what some of the important evaluation factors are, "We plan on taking the charms of individuals, qualities of becoming a superstar and good teamwork skills into account when we evaluate them." 
 

At the beginning of the year, YG Entertainment stated that they are planning on debuting BABYMONSTER―the agency's first girl group in seven years after BLACKPINK in 2016. 

Along with this news, they unveiled the seven members of BABYMONSTER consisting of AHYEON, HARAM, RORA, PHARITA, CHIQUITA, ASA and RUKA. 

(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube, 'YGBABYMONSTER_' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.