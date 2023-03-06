뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Stresses that He Will Not Fall Asleep but Passes Out During Live
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.06 17:59
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS was caught falling asleep during a live broadcast. 

Around 1AM KST on March 4, JUNGKOOK delighted fans by unexpectedly going on live at this early hour of the day. 

As he began the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK made himself clear that he would turn it off in a moment. 

But he spent much more time with fans―over two hours, which was exactly what fans wanted.

He spent time talking about the things that he had been up to lately, answering questions that fans left in the comment section and singing songs, including '10,000 Hours' by American duo Dan + Shay and Canadian singer Justin Bieber, 'MIROTIC' by K-pop duo TVXQ!, 'Lemon' by Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu and more. 
JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK
About two hours in, JUNGKOOK started looking a little sleepy, and some told him that it might be time for bed. 

Sluggishly, JUNGKOOK responded to them, "If I... If I feel too sleepy, I will tell you guys that I'm going to bed... I will go... But I kind of don't want to sleep today. So, don't... Don't tell me to go to bed, okay?"
 
A little while later though, JUNGKOOK disappeared from the frame, and only a quiet background noise was heard for a bit. 

All of a sudden, sounds of snoring came out of the broadcast, erratically. 

Fans giggled as they were pretty sure that JUNGKOOK had passed out without even himself knowing it. 

The live broadcast ended just like that, seeming like one of the staff members at his agency remotely turned it off after noticing JUNGKOOK had fallen asleep. 
 
Then at 8AM KST, JUNGKOOK wrote a post on the group's official online fan community saying, "Oh, what? LOL Good morning?! But I think I need more sleep. I'm sooooo tired." 

This was such a JUNGKOOK-like thing to do that fans could not help but keep smiling about it. 
(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
