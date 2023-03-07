뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Retiring from It" (G)I-DLE MIYEON Confesses that She Hated to Twerk
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Retiring from It" (G)I-DLE MIYEON Confesses that She Hated to Twerk

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Retiring from It" (G)I-DLE MIYEON Confesses that She Hated to Twerk

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.07 13:31 Updated 2023.03.07 13:32 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Im Retiring from It" (G)I-DLE MIYEON Confesses that She Hated to Twerk
MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE got candid on her feelings about doing the certain dance move.

On March 2, MIYEON guested on a YouTube channel 'Everyday Is Thursday Night', hosted by Jo Hyun Ah of R&B singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA.

Jo Hyun Ah revealed that she knew MIYEON before her debut as a (G)I-DLE member, and their friendship goes way back.

After mentioning that she watches every fancam of MIYEON, Jo Hyun Ah added, "I caught you twerking in one of (G)I-DLE's songs, 'MY BAG'."

MIYEON, startled, replied, "How come did you see that? I hate when people search for my twerking video."
MIYEON with Jo Hyun Ah
Jo Hyun Ah retorted that she had not looked it up or put 'MIYEON twerking' into the search bar. She commented, "Well, you are the one who twerked in front of the crowd."

"No more of that, I am retiring from twerking.", MIYEON replied.

"Good for you. That is what I was going to tell you.", Jo Hyun Ah said, agreeing with her choice.

"People around me, especially the ones who care, told me to stop twerking. So, I'm not going to do it anymore.", hesitating but still laying her decision, MIYEON completed with the announcement, "People, please stop asking me to do it from now on."

MIYEON heated the studio with her final twerk and disclosed that she is "much relieved" to finally express her feelings on twerking.

"It feels great to let it all out, doesn't it?", Jo Hyun Ah encouraged her.
MIYEON with Jo Hyun Ah
As the conversation went, they talked about friendships and agreed that the people around you really matter.

MIYEON told Jo Hyun Ah how much the members of (G)I-DLE mean to her.

"It's been five years. They are one of the most precious people in my life, including you. Apart from becoming a K-pop star and everything, I'm thankful just for being a part of a group filled with such great people.", she showed affection to the group.
 
After the talk, two friends made a song on the spot, singing the happiness of sharing time together.
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.