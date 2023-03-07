[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm Retiring from It" (G)I-DLE MIYEON Confesses that She Hated to Twerk

이미지 확대하기

MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE got candid on her feelings about doing the certain dance move.On March 2, MIYEON guested on a YouTube channel 'Everyday Is Thursday Night', hosted by Jo Hyun Ah of R&B singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA.Jo Hyun Ah revealed that she knew MIYEON before her debut as a (G)I-DLE member, and their friendship goes way back.After mentioning that she watches every fancam of MIYEON, Jo Hyun Ah added, "I caught you twerking in one of (G)I-DLE's songs, 'MY BAG'."MIYEON, startled, replied, "How come did you see that? I hate when people search for my twerking video."Jo Hyun Ah retorted that she had not looked it up or put 'MIYEON twerking' into the search bar. She commented, "Well, you are the one who twerked in front of the crowd.""No more of that, I am retiring from twerking.", MIYEON replied."Good for you. That is what I was going to tell you.", Jo Hyun Ah said, agreeing with her choice."People around me, especially the ones who care, told me to stop twerking. So, I'm not going to do it anymore.", hesitating but still laying her decision, MIYEON completed with the announcement, "People, please stop asking me to do it from now on."MIYEON heated the studio with her final twerk and disclosed that she is "much relieved" to finally express her feelings on twerking."It feels great to let it all out, doesn't it?", Jo Hyun Ah encouraged her.As the conversation went, they talked about friendships and agreed that the people around you really matter.MIYEON told Jo Hyun Ah how much the members of (G)I-DLE mean to her."It's been five years. They are one of the most precious people in my life, including you. Apart from becoming a K-pop star and everything, I'm thankful just for being a part of a group filled with such great people.", she showed affection to the group.After the talk, two friends made a song on the spot, singing the happiness of sharing time together.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)