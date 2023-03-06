뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Filipino TikToker Finds B.A.P's Trophy at a Second-hand Shop in the Philippines
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] One Filipino TikToker Finds B.A.P's Trophy at a Second-hand Shop in the Philippines

[SBS Star] One Filipino TikToker Finds B.A.P's Trophy at a Second-hand Shop in the Philippines

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.06 16:36 View Count
[SBS Star] One Filipino TikToker Finds B.A.Ps Trophy at a Second-hand Shop in the Philippines
Disbanded K-pop boy group B.A.P's trophy was found all the way at a second-hand shop in the Philippines. 

On March 5, one TikToker from the Philippines shared a video which made K-pop fans all over the world gasp in complete surprise. 

The video showed a trophy titled, '2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards―Mnet PD's Choice', that was awarded to B.A.P. 

Over this video, the TikToker wrote, "My mom bought this in 2020 when I didn't really know K-pop. I know K-pop now, and I was shocked to find out what this was." 

Then, he/she explained that his/her mother purchased this trophy for 200 pesos (approximately 3.6 dollars) at a second-hand store. 
B.A.P
What was surprising was that this trophy was not only a genuine one, but it was also the first big trophy that B.A.P won following their debut. 

B.A.P immediately caught the attention of K-pop fans after making their debut in January 2012; they quickly rose to fame and became one of the most popular third generation K-pop groups. 

It was in their debut year when they won the coveted 'Mnet PD's Choice Award' at Mnet Asian Music Awards―the award was formerly awarded to legendary K-pop groups such as S.E.S., TVXQ!, FTISLAND and more. 

The TikToker assured B.A.P fans that the trophy is being well-kept and looked-after at home, but fans are questioning how the group's treasured award ended up at a second-hand store in the Philippines, not even in Korea. 
B.A.P
Until B.A.P disbanded in February 2019, the group was under TS Entertainment. 

TS Entertainment went through a series of legal disputes with their artists from 2014, then eventually closed their business in July 2021. 

It is assumed that they sold anything they could in their office as their business struggled, and one of the things that they sold was the trophy. 

At the moment, fans are trying to get their voices heard so that the trophy could return to the members of B.A.P. 
B.A.P
(Credit= 'catrionabeanie' TikTok, 'OFFICIALB.A.P' Facebook, Mnet Asian Music Awards) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.