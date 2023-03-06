뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "You Were Cold on Me" Jay Park Made Bad Impression on MAMAMOO Hwasa?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "You Were Cold on Me" Jay Park Made Bad Impression on MAMAMOO Hwasa?

[SBS Star] "You Were Cold on Me" Jay Park Made Bad Impression on MAMAMOO Hwasa?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.06 14:31 Updated 2023.03.06 14:38 View Count
[SBS Star] "You Were Cold on Me" Jay Park Made Bad Impression on MAMAMOO Hwasa?
Hwasa of MAMAMOO confessed her initial impression of Jay Park was not the best.

On March 5, Hwassa guested on KBS 'The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive', where Jay Park hosts a late-night show with stories and music.

Hwasa charmed the audience twice―once with her charisma during the performance and again when she spoke―with her gentle demeanor.

Naturally exchanging banters with each other, the two made a perfect talk ensemble.
 
"I think Hwasa is now full of the vibes as she built her career.", said Jay Park to the crowd.

"Every one of my guests has requested me to feature in one of their songs, but I'm intimidated to ask her to do it for me.", he remarked. He was apparently joking since Hwasa did feature in one of his songs, 'Love Is Ugly', in his new album released last February. 
Hwasa and Jay Park
Following some playful conversation, they revealed their first impressions of one another.

Jay Park went first, "When I first met Hwasa, I thought her face lacked expressions. Later I got to know that she is just shy of strangers."

"Let me clear this out.", Hwasa immediately retorted, "At the first meet, Jay Park was so cold on me. That's why I was being cautious. I thought that I should be careful around him."

"We made mutually bad impressions, let's just leave it at that.", as she concluded, the audience erupted in laughter.

After Hwasa's performance, Jay Park shared more of his thoughts on her. 

"The way you act and speak, you seem like a different person on stage, in my opinion. Do you separate yourself from a stage persona, like Beyonce did with her alter ego, 'Sasha Fierce'?"

Hwasa replied, "Yes, I try to keep Hwasa and Ahn Hye-jin (Hwasa's real name) apart. Ahn Hye-jin is timid and girly, whereas Hwasa is fierce and confident. Wow, I sound like a weird person."

"Well, I don't have any other personality. I yawn before performing. Watching you getting immersed before stage was impressive.", said Jay Park.
Hwasa
Hwasa
(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive, '_mariahwasa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.