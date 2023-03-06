[SBS Star] "You Were Cold on Me" Jay Park Made Bad Impression on MAMAMOO Hwasa?

이미지 확대하기

Hwasa of MAMAMOO confessed her initial impression of Jay Park was not the best.On March 5, Hwassa guested on KBS 'The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive', where Jay Park hosts a late-night show with stories and music.Hwasa charmed the audience twice―once with her charisma during the performance and again when she spoke―with her gentle demeanor.Naturally exchanging banters with each other, the two made a perfect talk ensemble."I think Hwasa is now full of the vibes as she built her career.", said Jay Park to the crowd."Every one of my guests has requested me to feature in one of their songs, but I'm intimidated to ask her to do it for me.", he remarked. He was apparently joking since Hwasa did feature in one of his songs, 'Love Is Ugly', in his new album released last February.Following some playful conversation, they revealed their first impressions of one another.Jay Park went first, "When I first met Hwasa, I thought her face lacked expressions. Later I got to know that she is just shy of strangers.""Let me clear this out.", Hwasa immediately retorted, "At the first meet, Jay Park was so cold on me. That's why I was being cautious. I thought that I should be careful around him.""We made mutually bad impressions, let's just leave it at that.", as she concluded, the audience erupted in laughter.After Hwasa's performance, Jay Park shared more of his thoughts on her."The way you act and speak, you seem like a different person on stage, in my opinion. Do you separate yourself from a stage persona, like Beyonce did with her alter ego, 'Sasha Fierce'?"Hwasa replied, "Yes, I try to keep Hwasa and Ahn Hye-jin (Hwasa's real name) apart. Ahn Hye-jin is timid and girly, whereas Hwasa is fierce and confident. Wow, I sound like a weird person.""Well, I don't have any other personality. I yawn before performing. Watching you getting immersed before stage was impressive.", said Jay Park.(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive, '_mariahwasa' Instagram)(SBS Star)