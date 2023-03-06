뉴스
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Reveals When He Is Planning on Proposing to 11-year Girlfriend Sooyoung
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.06
Actor Chung Kyung-ho revealed when he is planning on proposing to his longtime girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. 

Recently, Chung Kyung-ho had an interview with the press to share how he feels to be wrapping up his drama 'Crash Course in Romance'. 

When asked if Sooyoung said anything to him about 'Crash Course in Romance', Chung Kyung-ho noted, "Ah yes, she did. She told me that she enjoyed watching the drama very much. Since she knows me more than anyone else in this world, she said that it was just so me.", then laughed. 

He added, "Actually, we don't really talk about work. A short while ago, we watched 'Babylon' together, and went on about the movie all night long. But we barely discuss our work for that long." 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
Not only have Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung been together for a long time, but since they are also both in their 30s, many have been wondering whether they will get married soon. 

Chung Kyung-ho brought this topic up during the interview, "We have no plans on getting married yet. But I have said that I would propose to her after winning the best acting award." 

He laughingly continued, "On second thought, I don't think I would ever be able to propose to her if I were to wait until that particular moment. So, I changed my plans." 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
After that, Chung Kyung-ho shared the advantages of making his relationship public, "Making our relationship public, and getting lots of support as a result gives me a delightful feeling. Since we have been with each other for so long, it's also possible for us to go around comfortably. It was a little uncomfortable at the beginning; we could sense the eyes on us then." 

The actor stated further, "I mean, I'm not the type of person who is sensitive about those sorts of things, but we definitely feel freer to do stuff and go on trips together now." 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
