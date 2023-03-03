뉴스
[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Looks Back on the Time When 2PM Had No Time to Sleep on Their Beds
[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Looks Back on the Time When 2PM Had No Time to Sleep on Their Beds

[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Looks Back on the Time When 2PM Had No Time to Sleep on Their Beds

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.03
[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Looks Back on the Time When 2PM Had No Time to Sleep on Their Beds
WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM reminisced on a memory from the past when his group was so busy that they had no time to sleep on their beds. 

On March 2 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', the members turned into 'superstars', and held a fan signing event with a small number of fans. 

In order to get the most votes from the fans, they tried their best to let them know what talent they have. 

WOOYOUNG emphasized that he is a member of 2PM, and showed off his great singing and dancing skills. 
WOOYOUNG
After seeing WOOYOUNG's performance, Cho Sae-ho asked WOOYOUNG, "Out of curiosity, what was your life as a real superstar like?", then referred to the time when 2PM was sweeping the charts with their songs back in the day. 

WOOYOUNG answered, "At that time, we had a hectic schedule all the time. Most of the time, we wouldn't even have time to sleep in our dorm." 

Surprised by his answer, the 'HK Coin' members asked when him and the other members of 2PM slept in that case. 
WOOYOUNG
WOOYOUNG chuckled, then said, "Well, we usually got our sleep in our van, or in the waiting room, while we waited for our turn for a music show. Instead of hours of sleep on our beds, we took catnaps there. We were that busy." 

He continued to make them surprise by telling them what they did at the end of the day back then, "After wrapping the day up, we always hit the gym as well. That was to rebuild and maintain our muscles. We had to keep ourselves buffed up, you know." 

"I get a good night's sleep on my bed every day now though.", he laughingly added. 
WOOYOUNG
2PM debuted in September 2008, and they were known for their 'hot' performances. 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, KBS HK Coin) 

(SBS Star) 
