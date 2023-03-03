[SBS Star] WOOYOUNG Looks Back on the Time When 2PM Had No Time to Sleep on Their Beds

On March 2 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', the members turned into 'superstars', and held a fan signing event with a small number of fans.
In order to get the most votes from the fans, they tried their best to let them know what talent they have.
WOOYOUNG emphasized that he is a member of 2PM, and showed off his great singing and dancing skills.
WOOYOUNG answered, "At that time, we had a hectic schedule all the time. Most of the time, we wouldn't even have time to sleep in our dorm."
Surprised by his answer, the 'HK Coin' members asked when him and the other members of 2PM slept in that case.
He continued to make them surprise by telling them what they did at the end of the day back then, "After wrapping the day up, we always hit the gym as well. That was to rebuild and maintain our muscles. We had to keep ourselves buffed up, you know."
"I get a good night's sleep on my bed every day now though.", he laughingly added.
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, KBS HK Coin)
(SBS Star)