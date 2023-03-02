뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARA Park Gyu-ri Gets Steamed Up as a Group of Male Fans Keeps Following Her in Japan
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARA Park Gyu-ri Gets Steamed Up as a Group of Male Fans Keeps Following Her in Japan

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARA Park Gyu-ri Gets Steamed Up as a Group of Male Fans Keeps Following Her in Japan

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.02 15:32
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARA Park Gyu-ri Gets Steamed Up as a Group of Male Fans Keeps Following Her in Japan
Some sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) were caught following Park Gyu-ri of K-pop girl group KARA around in Japan. 

On March 1, Park Gyu-ri went live on Instagram on her way to a convenience store; the members of KARA are currently in Japan for their fan meeting '~2023 MOVE AGAIN~'. 

When the live began, Park Gyu-ri stood in the corner of a building, with a stern look on her face. 

Park Gyu-ri said, "I'm heading to a convenient store right now, and some people have followed me here. They followed me from the hotel, actually. A group of guys waited for me to come out of my hotel room. Once I was out, they called their 'friends' to let them know about it, and their friends joined the group soon after. They don't look Korean though." 

Then, Park Gyu-ri panned her camera towards the sasaeng fans, and furiously told them, "Stop following me!" 
Park Gyu-ri
Park Gyu-ri
As they ran away from her, Park Gyu-ri continued speaking, "I don't call them fans. They aren't fans. I'm really annoyed. They're making me so mad. I don't know how many there are out there, since I'm constantly seeing them around. I told our managers about them, but gosh..." 

The K-pop star carried on expressing her discomfort, "It's not only me, but the rest of the group members are also unable to comfortably go out of our hotel room because to them. Young Ji told me that they followed her around while she was out yesterday. They apparently even followed her to the restroom. I mean, what are they doing? They seem crazy." 

She added while shaking her head side-to-side, "I know there are more of our fans who aren't like this, but I'm too angry about these guys right now that I simply wanted to let you know about them." 
 

After wrapping the live broadcast up, Park Gyu-ri took to her Twitter to share her feelings further. 

In Japanese, Park Gyu-ri stated, "They're not our fans, since they purposely followed us everywhere. So, please, you don't have to apologize to me at all. There's no need for you, my real fans, to say sorry to me! It's okay!" 

Another KARA member Kang Ji Young also wrote a Japanese post on her Twitter, warning the same group of fans, "I'm honestly not going to forgive you. You better be careful, okay? Don't you dare keep harassing my members!" 
 
(Credit= 'gyuri_88' Instagram, 'gyuri88' 'kkangjji_0' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
