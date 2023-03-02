[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Reach Out First" How Does IU Form Friendships?

이미지 확대하기

Singer IU shared her way of making friends.On February 25, one fashion magazine posted a video interview of IU.IU shared her views on friendship throughout the conversation.Making friends can be difficult once you become an adult and busy working. How does anyone make friends as an adult? The star had her answer."I don't 'flirt' with someone at first try", IU said in response to a question about how she makes a friendly first impression on a stranger."After meeting people a couple more times and there's someone I would like to get closer, I'll make an effort to see them again. That's how I make friends."Then she was asked whether she initiates the conversation or waits for someone to approach her when she wants to become close to someone."I think I check both boxes. Finding someone I want to be friends with is an unusual case. I try to reach out first since they are the opportunities I do not want to miss."In response to a question, "Which one do you prefer, a friend who can laugh or rage at same thing?", IU pointed out that both are vital qualities in maintaining a friendship."But as I get older, the latter becomes more significant, to be able to become enraged by the same issue. Keeping up the conversation with someone who does not understand why is challenging."Opening up to questions about friendships and other topics, the celebrity revealed her actual self.(Credit= 'Haper's BAZZAR Korea' Youtube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)