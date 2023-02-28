[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares What He Thinks Made Him a Bad Boyfriend in the Past

Not too long ago, BAMBAM participated in the shooting for magazine cover photos.
Following his shooting, BAMBAM was asked for answers to some questions that were to be included in the magazine alongside his photos.
BAMBAM's answer was, "Yes, I do. I want to start dating if I happen to meet someone nice. If I look back on my days when I was more actively involved in my group's promotions in the past, I wasn't a good boyfriend. I really wasn't."
He explained, "But I just couldn't be a good boyfriend. My lifestyle didn't allow me to be a good boyfriend, you know. I mean, I was away from Korea for about three to four months a year. Who would be happy to date me, right?"
Back then, BAMBAM revealed that he has no plans to get married at all, saying, "Most K-pop stars don't have much time for themselves. I don't want anybody to take any parts of my life away from me anymore."
About what he said, BAMBAM commented, "I'm currently single, and enjoying my single life. Marriage is not a must, it's a choice. That's what I believe. But I'm still 26, so you never know, I might change my mind about marriage after entering my 30s. I might want to get married in my 30s. So, we'll see."
Since their departure from JYP Entertainment, the members have been more focused on individual activities rather than group promotions.
