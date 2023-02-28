뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "People Say I Resemble Cha Eun-woo" Hwang Kwang Hee Shows Skyrocketing Confidence
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "People Say I Resemble Cha Eun-woo" Hwang Kwang Hee Shows Skyrocketing Confidence

[SBS Star] "People Say I Resemble Cha Eun-woo" Hwang Kwang Hee Shows Skyrocketing Confidence

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.02.28 17:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "People Say I Resemble Cha Eun-woo" Hwang Kwang Hee Shows Skyrocketing Confidence
K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee displayed highest level of confidence.

February 27, on tvN's quiz show 'My Friends Are Smarter Than I', Hwang Kwang Hee showed his confidence as he stepped up as a team leader.

The show has the leaders of each team to call three friends to solve quizzes with them.

When the host entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo said, "I heard that Kwang Hee came here today to show off how gorgeous he got."

Hwang Kwang Hee answered, "To clear some misunderstadings, I will say that this is a natural glow-up."

"Today, as I was passing by, I heard people talking, 'The guest star today is supposed to be Hwang Kwang Hee. Why is Cha Eun-woo here?'"

As he compared himself to Cha Eun-woo, a member of K-pop boy group ASTRO, furiously handsome, everyone revolted at his claim.
Hwang Kwang Hee
Hwang Kwang Hee and Cha Eun Woo
However, Hwang Kwang Hee, the unstoppable, did not budge, "Stop being so uptight. Why do you think the viewers don't stick around? It is because there is nothing to set their eyes on here. Hard questions, long faces. People will switch to a different channel."

With this theory, he vigorously went, "Viewers, you should gaze on us today. K-pop stars and beauty pageant winners have one thing in common. We are trained to smile, whatever the circumstances. No matter how hard the quiz is, I guarantee you a ray of sunshine."

"I think you prepared too many lines there. Look at you! You are out of breath.", as Jeon Hyun Moo points out, Kwang Hee wrapped up his little quip with frank answer. "I know myself well enough. Opening of the show is pretty much all I can get."
Hwang Kwang Hee
Then as a team leader, Kwang Hee introduced his teammates, "I brought some looks and brains today." One of them was KEVIN of THE BOYZ, K-pop boy group.

"I got to know him in 'Weekly Idol'", the host of MBC's show 'Weekly Idol' continued, "He is smart, gentle, and intelligent. I heard he got straight-A's in school when he was living in Canada, went to one of the country's finest Universities before he came to Korea, to become a singer."

Another teammate was Sujan Ratna Shakya, with whom Hwang Kwang Hee co-hosted another show. "Sujan graduated from a prestigious school in Nepal, a master of 6 languages.", as Kwang Hee praised him, Sujan responded, "To be perfectly honest, Kwang Hee's made me look smarter than I am. I have been living in Korea for 14 years now. These days, it feels more natural to me to speak Korean." 
Sujan and Kevin
(Credit= tvN My Friends Are Smarter Than I, 'prince_kwanghee' 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.