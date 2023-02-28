[SBS Star] "People Say I Resemble Cha Eun-woo" Hwang Kwang Hee Shows Skyrocketing Confidence

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee displayed highest level of confidence.February 27, on tvN's quiz show 'My Friends Are Smarter Than I', Hwang Kwang Hee showed his confidence as he stepped up as a team leader.The show has the leaders of each team to call three friends to solve quizzes with them.When the host entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo said, "I heard that Kwang Hee came here today to show off how gorgeous he got."Hwang Kwang Hee answered, "To clear some misunderstadings, I will say that this is a natural glow-up.""Today, as I was passing by, I heard people talking, 'The guest star today is supposed to be Hwang Kwang Hee. Why is Cha Eun-woo here?'"As he compared himself to Cha Eun-woo, a member of K-pop boy group ASTRO, furiously handsome, everyone revolted at his claim.However, Hwang Kwang Hee, the unstoppable, did not budge, "Stop being so uptight. Why do you think the viewers don't stick around? It is because there is nothing to set their eyes on here. Hard questions, long faces. People will switch to a different channel."With this theory, he vigorously went, "Viewers, you should gaze on us today. K-pop stars and beauty pageant winners have one thing in common. We are trained to smile, whatever the circumstances. No matter how hard the quiz is, I guarantee you a ray of sunshine.""I think you prepared too many lines there. Look at you! You are out of breath.", as Jeon Hyun Moo points out, Kwang Hee wrapped up his little quip with frank answer. "I know myself well enough. Opening of the show is pretty much all I can get."Then as a team leader, Kwang Hee introduced his teammates, "I brought some looks and brains today." One of them was KEVIN of THE BOYZ, K-pop boy group."I got to know him in 'Weekly Idol'", the host of MBC's show 'Weekly Idol' continued, "He is smart, gentle, and intelligent. I heard he got straight-A's in school when he was living in Canada, went to one of the country's finest Universities before he came to Korea, to become a singer."Another teammate was Sujan Ratna Shakya, with whom Hwang Kwang Hee co-hosted another show. "Sujan graduated from a prestigious school in Nepal, a master of 6 languages.", as Kwang Hee praised him, Sujan responded, "To be perfectly honest, Kwang Hee's made me look smarter than I am. I have been living in Korea for 14 years now. These days, it feels more natural to me to speak Korean."(Credit= tvN My Friends Are Smarter Than I, 'prince_kwanghee' 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)