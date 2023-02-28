[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon's Actual Family Is as Wealthy as His 'The Glory' Character's Family?

이미지 확대하기

It turned out actor Park Sung Hoon is from a family as wealthy as his character's family in 'The Glory'.On February 27, tvN's television show 'Free Doctor' aired an episode covering celebrities from a wealthy family.During their talk, a panel of journalists stated, "Not many people know this, but Park Sung Hoon is actually from a very wealthy family, just like his character in 'The Glory'."In 'The Glory', Park Sung Hoon plays the role of 'Jeon Jae-jun'―one of the main character Moon Dong-eun(actress Song Hye Kyo)'s bullies in school, who now owns a ritzy golf club which his rich father turned to him.Regarding Park Sung Hoon, they said, "Not only is Park Sung Hoon good at acting, but he is also smart. In fact, he attended a Foreign Language High School (an elite school that allots more of their curriculums to foreign language studies). His family members are all highly educated; so, his family is pretty well-off."One of them added, "Everyone in the family except for Park Sung Hoon either went to a medical or law school. Apparently, the members of his family called Park Sung Hoon a 'mutant'. But they meant that in a good way. What they meant by that was, 'We had no idea we had genes with a talent in that area!'"She continued, "His father was really supportive of him. That's how Park Sung Hoon could come this far with his acting career."Born in February 1985, Park Sung Hoon majored in Theater and Film Studies at Dong-ah Institute of Media and Arts.While studying at university, he managed to land a minor role in 'A Frozen Flower' in 2008; this movie was his debut project.(Credit= tvN Free Doctor, 'boxabum' Instagram)(SBS Star)