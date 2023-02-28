[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Lets the World Know How Much He Loves Lee Dain

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Seung Gi shared how much he loves his fiancée actress Lee Dain.On February 27, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of Lee Seung Gi online.The interview took place on the day that Lee Seung Gi announced his marriage via Instagram.At that time, Lee Seung Gi uploaded a handwritten letter on his Instagram that said, "I proposed to my love Lee Dain, and she said yes. Our wedding ceremony is planned to be held on April 7. She has a warm heart, and her heart is filled with love. I would like her to be by my side for the rest of my life."When asked how he felt about making his marriage announcement, Lee Seung Gi answered, "Actually, I feel rather quite calm about it, as it's been long since I had decided that I would marry her."He carried on sharing his feelings, "Ever since I made my mind up about marrying her, my mind has been at ease. She's someone who has been supportive of me this whole time. And also a person that I love very much. I don't know why, but I was super nervous when I was writing the words down in the letter though.", then chuckled.Then, the reporter asked Lee Seung Gi how love changes him, and he responded, "Not only does love gives me courage, but it also boosts my confidence. I feel like, whatever I face, I fight with greater strength because of love."He explained, "It gives me a good reason why I should not back down on anything as well. I'm more inclined not to give up, and trying harder to make things through."Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain are reportedly holding their wedding ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul-Parnas―a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Seoul.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram)(SBS Star)