[SBS Star] CL Shares How Amazing It Was that All 2NE1 Members Still Remembered 2NE1 Choreography

CL of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 shared how incredible she felt that all 2NE1 members still remembered choreography to 2NE1 songs.On February 26, CL featured in a YouTube show hosted by one popular YouTube channel that Korean comedians run.While they talked together, CL thought back on the past, trying to remember when she first entered the industry.The K-pop artist said, "I made debut as a member of 2NE1 in 2009, but I made debut way before that. I think it was like 2006 when I performed on television for the very first time. Or maybe it was 2005...?"Then, the comedians mentioned 2NE1's surprise performance at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' last year, which left 2NE1 fans across the globe in tears.At that time, all members of 2NE1―CL, DARA, Park Bom and Minzy performed alongside one another for the first time in seven years since their disbandment in 2016.They clapped their hands for CL and commented, "You guys were truly amazing at 'Coachella'. The performance was so awesome."CL thanked them, then shared how she felt then, "I don't think I felt anything before or on stage. It all came afterwards. I got very emotional after our performance. It was really meaningful as well."When asked if she cried, CL answered, "Not right then, but some time after the performance, yes. We all cried. Following our performance, we returned to our accommodation and spent time performing to 2NE1 songs. We like, sang and danced to them. It was so much fun."She continued, "And an amazing thing was, every one of us remembered the choreography to each song. So, yeah. That was awesome."2NE1 made debut in 2009, and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.Previously, CL shared that she found out that 2NE1 officially had disbanded through media.(Credit= 'coachella' Twitter)(SBS Star)