[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JISOO's Day in Copenhagen With Her Parents
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JISOO's Day in Copenhagen With Her Parents

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JISOO's Day in Copenhagen With Her Parents

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.02.28 10:49
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JISOOs Day in Copenhagen With Her Parents
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK updated her YouTube channel with a video capturing her moments with her parents in Copenhagen, Denmark.

On February 27, JISOO uploaded a video titled 'COPENHAGEN vlog' on her YouTube channel.

In the beginning of the video, the K-pop star showed her concerns, not knowing whether her packed schedule would allow her to film enough in the country to make a video out of it.

Luckily, on her last day, the day after the concert, JISOO got to spend some time with her parents, who came along to support her. 

JISOO and her parents seem to have had the most fun time in Nyhavn, one of Copenhagen's landmarks. They took pictures in front of Rosenborg castle.
JISOO
JISOO's mom
After, when they visited the Christianborg Palace Square, JISOO showed her free spirit as a full-fledged tourist.

Spreading her two arms like a bird, she asked, "How do I look? Do I look like a pigeon?"

Her mother replied, "No, you look like a raven." 

To her disappointment, JISOO responded, "Why would you say that? I'm wearing grey outfits."

But all that melt away on her father's comment. "Ravens are better. They are smart."

"Then call me raven from now on.", her shifting attitude was so cute, making millions of subscribers smile.
JISOO
JISOO
JISOO with her family
The video ended as she got on the plane, leaving for the next city.

BLACKPINK's concert in Copenhagen was on December 15, last year. 
 

(Credit= 'Happiness JISOO 103%' YouTube, 'sooyaaa___' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
