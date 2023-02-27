[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Lee Sung-min Says Song Joong Ki Broke All the Stereotypes of a Superstar

On February 27, Lee Sung-min's press interview was unveiled online.
During the interview, Lee Sung-min shared how much Song Joong Ki impressed him while they filmed 'Reborn Rich' together last year.
Lee Sung-min said, "Joong Ki was an incredible actor. I still remember him calling me grandpa even when cameras weren't rolling. He was always everywhere on site. I mean this in a good way; he took care of all staff members including those with minor roles, and each of the cast. I was amazed by that."
He went on, "At first, I looked at him through prejudiced eyes because of his looks and stuff. But it turned out he was completely different to how I thought he would be. He was quite the opposite. What I found the most impressive about him was the fact that he never covered his face or sat in the corner when we went to a restaurant."
"One time, we went to eat at a sundae gukbap (blood sausage soup) place. I didn't think that he would be okay to sit alongside random people at the restaurant since he's a superstar, but there he sat. It seemed like he had no problem with it as well.", he added.
He continued, "I know it's wrong for me to feel this way since I live off the attention from the public, but I feel uncomfortable getting too much attention sometimes. On a day that I feel more sensitive than others, I get really uncomfortable when people on the street come up to me and say hi."
The actor wrapped the topic up by stating, "So, I was very impressed seeing Joong Ki like that. I kept thinking to myself, 'That's honestly how I should be. It's something that I must learn from him.'"
(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, JTBC Reborn Rich)
(SBS Star)