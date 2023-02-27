뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Lee Sung-min Says Song Joong Ki Broke All the Stereotypes of a Superstar
[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Lee Sung-min Says Song Joong Ki Broke All the Stereotypes of a Superstar

[SBS Star] 'Reborn Rich' Lee Sung-min Says Song Joong Ki Broke All the Stereotypes of a Superstar

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.27
[SBS Star] Reborn Rich Lee Sung-min Says Song Joong Ki Broke All the Stereotypes of a Superstar
Actor Lee Sung-min talked about being impressed by actor Song Joong Ki. 

On February 27, Lee Sung-min's press interview was unveiled online. 

During the interview, Lee Sung-min shared how much Song Joong Ki impressed him while they filmed 'Reborn Rich' together last year. 

Lee Sung-min said, "Joong Ki was an incredible actor. I still remember him calling me grandpa even when cameras weren't rolling. He was always everywhere on site. I mean this in a good way; he took care of all staff members including those with minor roles, and each of the cast. I was amazed by that."  

He went on, "At first, I looked at him through prejudiced eyes because of his looks and stuff. But it turned out he was completely different to how I thought he would be. He was quite the opposite. What I found the most impressive about him was the fact that he never covered his face or sat in the corner when we went to a restaurant." 

"One time, we went to eat at a sundae gukbap (blood sausage soup) place. I didn't think that he would be okay to sit alongside random people at the restaurant since he's a superstar, but there he sat. It seemed like he had no problem with it as well.", he added.
Reborn Rich
Reborn Rich
Then, Lee Sung-min praised Song Joong Ki's attitude towards his fans, "Whenever Joong Ki happened to stumble upon his fans or anyone who recognized him, he would treat them so nicely. He also never reacted to them asking for his photos in a sensitive manner." 

He continued, "I know it's wrong for me to feel this way since I live off the attention from the public, but I feel uncomfortable getting too much attention sometimes. On a day that I feel more sensitive than others, I get really uncomfortable when people on the street come up to me and say hi."

The actor wrapped the topic up by stating, "So, I was very impressed seeing Joong Ki like that. I kept thinking to myself, 'That's honestly how I should be. It's something that I must learn from him.'" 
Reborn Rich
In 'Reborn Rich', Lee Sung-min played the role of Jin Do-jun (Song Joong Ki)'s grandfather Jin Yang-chul, the owner of one of the largest companies in Korea. 

(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, JTBC Reborn Rich) 

(SBS Star)
