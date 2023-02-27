[SBS Star] Yoo Yeonseok Tells Why He Thought Jeon So Min & Yang Se Chan Were Dating in Real Life

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Yeonseok shared he honestly thought that actress Jeon So Min and comedian Yang Se Chan were dating each other in real life.On February 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yoo Yeonseok made a guest appearance.On this day, the members of 'Running Man' and Yoo Yeonseok were interviewed by Yu Jae Seok and actor Cha Tae Hyun to be selected as their 'butler'.During Yang Se Chan's 'interview', Yu Jae Seok said, "Do you have a girlfriend? I heard that there's something going on between you and So Min."To this, Yang Se Chan replied, "Umm... A little something, maybe? But I would never date someone at work. I mean, I might go on a date with someone from work outside the workplace, but I can assure you that nothing would happen between us while we work at your place."Right then, Jeon So Min cut in by saying, "No, no! Nothing went on with him, and nothing's going to go on with him even when we're not at work."Yu Jae Seok laughed and stated, "You're not responding the same way about your relationship with Se Chan as before, So Min. Why do I feel like you're denying your relationship with Se Chan now because Yeonseok is here?"Jeon So Min burst out laughing, and Yang Se Chan responded, "Exactly! That's exactly what I mean. She winks at me and stuff when no good-looking male guests are around, but this always happens when someone like Yeonseok joins us!"With a serious look on his face, Yoo Yeonseok commented, "I saw a photo of you two on a trip though."; the way he said this seemed to tell that he truly thought they were in a relationship.Yu Jae Seok told Yoo Yeonseok that the photo of the two was taken when they were shooting 'Running Man' at Han River, not on their romantic trip.Yoo Yeonseok responded, "Oh, is that so? I honestly thought that these two were dating one another. Then, why did you two go to Tongyeong together? You two looked great with each other."Jeon So Min explained, "We went to Tongyeong for a shooting. We didn't go there for anything else!", then once again clarified that they are nothing more than friends.Jeon So Min and Yang Se Chan are currently one of the most-known 'on-air romance couples'.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)