[SBS Star] "Don't Even Think of Making Eye Contact" BTS JIN's Way of Welcoming J-HOPE's Enlistment

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS, now under military service, welcomed J-HOPE, another member of BTS, on his upcoming enlistment.On February 26, J-HOPE shared his feelings on his imminent enlistment through the fan community Weverse.JIN left a short comment on J-HOPE's Weverse update, "Welcome..."J-HOPE replied, "Have a great weekend, and thanks for the call."Then JIN left a hilarious remark, making fans go wild over their interaction.Hinting at his seniority to J-HOPE, JIN noted, "I am about to be 'Ildeungbyeong' (private first class). If we come across, don't even try making any eye contact with me. I am 'Ildeungbyeong', and you are just a trainee."As J-HOPE replied with saluting emoji, JIN went on again. "Hey, the forearm must be aligned with the wrist, 45 degrees from the ground, whilst the upper arm maintains a 30-45 degree angle.", teaching J-HOPE how to salute from the top, he showed off how dedicated soldier he is.J-HOPE reacted, "Wow, you have become a hardcore drill instructor.", with sad-faced emoji, making fans laugh even harder.As his cancellation of the delay of military enlistment got finalized, J-HOPE is now at the beginning of the enlistment procedure, which would make him the second enlisted member of the group.On Weverse live, J-HOPE revealed that JIN called him right after his news got publicly announced to give J-HOPE some advice.JIN, who enlisted last year, is the first member of BTS to undergo military service.(Credit= 'jin' 'uarmyhope' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)