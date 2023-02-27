뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Recommend Marriage!" Lee Bo Young Expresses How Happy She Is with Her Married Life
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.27
Actress Lee Bo Young shared how much her personal experience makes her want to strongly recommend marriage to everyone. 

A short while ago, Lee Bo Young sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her recently-ended drama 'Agency'. 

During the interview, one reporter asked how actor Ji Sung responded to 'Agency'. 

As she heard the name of her husband, the actress smiled and said, "Ji Sung said he really enjoyed watching it. He told me that I did a good job. He cried while watching the scene where my character 'Ko Ah-in' met her mother that she parted at a young age. Ever since we had our own children, I feel like a parent-child relationship in a movie/drama makes us always feel emotional." 

She continued, "He also became emotional watching 'Ko Ah-in' and 'Park Young-woo' break up with each other. At that time when we were watching the scene together, I looked at him and asked, 'Are you sad?'", then laughingly added, "If I were to tell you something about Ji Sung, he is actually a person who is quite easily moved to tears." 
Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
After that, Lee Bo Young was asked what kind of mother she is to her children. 

Lee Bo Young answered, "Well, I'm constantly trying my best to become a good mother. I gave birth to them, because I wanted to have children. So, both my husband and I do all we can to raise them well. We aren't one of those over-involved parents though. We don't have the energy to do that. We generally tend to get our children to spend more time doing sports than studying." 
Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
The next question was, "Do you recommend marriage to everybody?" 

Lee Bo Young responded, "Oh, yes. Absolutely! I absolutely recommend marriage. After marrying my husband, I came to have the closest friend in the world. I'm comfortable doing anything with him. With friends, there are certain things that they say or do which make me feel upset, but I don't have that with him at all. We often speak about difficulties regarding our projects as well. He is my best friend." 

"If anyone happens to meet a great person in life, I would tell them, 'Definitely get married! Marry that person!' But I would say that it's up to them to decide whether they want a child.", she resumed. 
Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung tied the knot in 2013 after being together for about six years.

In June 2015. their daughter 'Ji-yu' was born, and the couple welcomed a son named 'Woo-sung' in February 2019. 

(Credit= SBS Healing Camp, Namoo Actors)

(SBS Star) 
