[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Exposes: Jeon So Min Used to Work Part-Time for Love

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok exposed how devoted actress Jeon So Min was to love, working part-time for her boyfriend in college.February 23, on tvN's dating show 'The Skip Dating' cohosted by Yu Jae Seok, Jeon So Min, and rapper Nucksal, there gathered eight participants who want to find love.First 'skipper', a cosmetic brand manager, Lee Sae-bom introduced herself as a hopeless romantic."Even the tiniest kind gesture gets me. For instance, if someone gave me a hand warmer on a chilly winter day, my heart would be swept, just like that.", she remarked.Her words made Jeon So Min look back on her love life. She confessed, "I used to feel the same in my twenties. When I was living in Neunggok, they called me 'The Neunggok Crazy'. Crazy for love.", sharing how deeply she used to fall in love.Then, Yu Jae Seok added, "There is a famous anecdote about how dedicated a lover Jeon So Min is. When she was a college student, she used to work part-time to pay her boyfriend's tuition.""I heard that she even gave him pocket money when she didn't even have it for herself.", laughter filled the studio as he ended with a blow."Love was all I had in my twenties.", she bitterly remarked.The participant Lee Sae-bom strongly agreed. "As a crazy romantic one myself, I feel you."(Credit= tvN The Skip Dating)(SBS Star)