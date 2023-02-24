뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Love Can Always Win over Hate" IU Unveils Her Firm Belief in Love
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Love Can Always Win over Hate" IU Unveils Her Firm Belief in Love

[SBS Star] "Love Can Always Win over Hate" IU Unveils Her Firm Belief in Love

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.24 16:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "Love Can Always Win over Hate" IU Unveils Her Firm Belief in Love
K-pop artist IU shared how firmly she believes in love, and many are wondering if she was directing her words towards her boyfriend actor Lee Jong Suk. 

On February 22, one fashion magazine dropped an interview of IU online; in this interview, IU shared her firm belief in love. 

During the interview, IU was asked whether the only hope in this tough world has still got to be love no matter what.

When they asked this question, they referred to her answer in the past interview where she went, "Even if two people hate the world, I hope they keep loving each other." 
IU
IU shyly replied, "It's kind of embarrassing to say it aloud, but yes, I still do think that love can win over hate in this stormy world. Love always wins in the end." 

She carried on, "Whenever I lose balance in life, I try to control my mind by reminding myself that it will always be love that wins in the end anyway. This belief is entirely based on my own experience. I've experienced it enough times to know that's how it is." 

With happiness written all over her face, the K-pop artist commented, "I plan to keep believing that about love." 
IU
Previously in December, IU went public with her relationship with Lee Jong Suk. 

When she made her relationship with him public, IU said, "Lee Jong Suk is someone who has been ever so supportive of me for the years that we've known one another. He is reliable, and also cute." 

IU and Lee Jong Suk first met as the hosts of 'Inkigayo' in 2012, and they remained good friends since that time. 
IU
(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.