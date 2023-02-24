[SBS Star] "Love Can Always Win over Hate" IU Unveils Her Firm Belief in Love

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU shared how firmly she believes in love, and many are wondering if she was directing her words towards her boyfriend actor Lee Jong Suk.On February 22, one fashion magazine dropped an interview of IU online; in this interview, IU shared her firm belief in love.During the interview, IU was asked whether the only hope in this tough world has still got to be love no matter what.When they asked this question, they referred to her answer in the past interview where she went, "Even if two people hate the world, I hope they keep loving each other."IU shyly replied, "It's kind of embarrassing to say it aloud, but yes, I still do think that love can win over hate in this stormy world. Love always wins in the end."She carried on, "Whenever I lose balance in life, I try to control my mind by reminding myself that it will always be love that wins in the end anyway. This belief is entirely based on my own experience. I've experienced it enough times to know that's how it is."With happiness written all over her face, the K-pop artist commented, "I plan to keep believing that about love."Previously in December, IU went public with her relationship with Lee Jong Suk.When she made her relationship with him public, IU said, "Lee Jong Suk is someone who has been ever so supportive of me for the years that we've known one another. He is reliable, and also cute."IU and Lee Jong Suk first met as the hosts of 'Inkigayo' in 2012, and they remained good friends since that time.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube)(SBS Star)