[SBS Star] "I'm Their Fan and..." HyunA Shares Why NewJeans Makes Her Worried All the Time

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA shared that she worries about girl group NewJeans all the time; she explains.On February 23, HyunA mentioned NewJeans during her interview with one fashion magazine.When asked what is different about herself now to herself in her early debut days, HyunA answered, "I've always been the person who could never be completely satisfied with myself. So, I generally tend to spend hours practicing. I monitor myself closely as well."She continued, "When I was young, I just practiced and practiced, as I didn't really know what I had to do. But I practice hard these days, since I know why that's important, and what that will bring me."To a question, "If you could share a word to yourself when you were 14, right after your debut, what would you like to tell her?", HyunA responded with a smile, "I probably would tell her to eat well."After that, HyunA revealed that she has been fangirling over NewJeans―one of the hottest fourth generation K-pop groups consisting of five young girls who were born between 2004 and 2008―recently.HyunA said, "I've been in love with NewJeans lately. When I watch them, I think to myself, 'I wonder if they're eating well. I hope they're not skipping their meals just because they have to wear a crop top. Are they getting enough sleep? Maybe they're too busy for that.' every time. I'm constantly worrying about them, because they remind me of my own past."The K-pop artist went on to give her heartfelt advice to NewJeans, "Treat yourselves to Korean dishes as frequently as you can, and take vitamins every day. I also hope each of you find someone that you can talk about anything with. Definitely make sure there is someone like that by your side, okay?"Debuted on February 10, 2007, HyunA welcomed her 16th debut anniversary earlier this month.She initially made debut as a member of disbanded group Wonder Girls, then re-debuted as part of another disbanded group 4MINUTE in June 2009.Since the group's disbandment in June 2016, HyunA has mainly promoted as solo.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'newjeans_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)