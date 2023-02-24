뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Hang Out More Now" Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo on a Barbecue Date?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "We Hang Out More Now" Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo on a Barbecue Date?

[SBS Star] "We Hang Out More Now" Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo on a Barbecue Date?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.02.24 11:48 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Hang Out More Now" Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo on a Barbecue Date?
Actress Im Ji Yeon showed affection toward the series she is starring in, 'The Glory'.

On February 23, one fashion magazine uploaded a short interview of Im Ji Yeon, back stories and details of the successful Netflix series, 'The Glory' is now unveiled.

To a question, "Which of the roles would you like to take, beside the role of Park Yeon-jin?", the actress replied, "On a first read, every character attracted me. Even Park Yeon-jin's mother, too. That's when I realized that I want to join the cast."

After long hesitation, she finally chose the character, 'Lee Sara', played by actress Kim Hieora.

She explained, "It is such an interesting role. I'm thinking of expanding to a more vicious role like hers someday.", showing unrelenting passion.
Im Ji Yeon
"Was there a line so terrifying that stuck to your mind?", she smiled and said, "Not much in the first season, just some curses. Actually, real terrifying ones are coming to you in next season."

As to her relationship with other casts of the series, she explained, "We are not as crazy in real life. On site, our two main conversation topics are food and puppies. The chemistry between us is the exact opposite from what characters have."
Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon's bond with Song Hye Kyo, the lead of the series, whose character 'Moon Dong-eun' conflicts with her 'Park Yeon-Jin', may surprise you, ''Hye Kyo even treated me to pork belly barbecue. We get along very well."

"The friends of 'The Glory', we became real pals. We meet each other quite often. I think the series' success really brought us together.", she added with warmth.
 

(Credit= 'limjjy2' Instagram, 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.