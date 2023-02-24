[SBS Star] "We Hang Out More Now" Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo on a Barbecue Date?

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon showed affection toward the series she is starring in, 'The Glory'.On February 23, one fashion magazine uploaded a short interview of Im Ji Yeon, back stories and details of the successful Netflix series, 'The Glory' is now unveiled.To a question, "Which of the roles would you like to take, beside the role of Park Yeon-jin?", the actress replied, "On a first read, every character attracted me. Even Park Yeon-jin's mother, too. That's when I realized that I want to join the cast."After long hesitation, she finally chose the character, 'Lee Sara', played by actress Kim Hieora.She explained, "It is such an interesting role. I'm thinking of expanding to a more vicious role like hers someday.", showing unrelenting passion."Was there a line so terrifying that stuck to your mind?", she smiled and said, "Not much in the first season, just some curses. Actually, real terrifying ones are coming to you in next season."As to her relationship with other casts of the series, she explained, "We are not as crazy in real life. On site, our two main conversation topics are food and puppies. The chemistry between us is the exact opposite from what characters have."Im Ji Yeon's bond with Song Hye Kyo, the lead of the series, whose character 'Moon Dong-eun' conflicts with her 'Park Yeon-Jin', may surprise you, ''Hye Kyo even treated me to pork belly barbecue. We get along very well.""The friends of 'The Glory', we became real pals. We meet each other quite often. I think the series' success really brought us together.", she added with warmth.(Credit= 'limjjy2' Instagram, 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)