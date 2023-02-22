[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says He Thinks His Girlfriend IU Is the Funniest Person on the Planet

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jong Suk shared he believes his girlfriend K-pop artist IU is the funniest person on the whole planet.On February 22, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of Lee Jong Suk online.The actor touched upon various topics during the interview, but the readers could not help but notice the part where he mentioned IU more than any other parts.About IU, Lee Jong Suk shyly said, "It may sound too cliché if I say her existence itself comforts me, but she honestly comforts me simply by being there. You know how her music comforts so many people around the world, right? Her music has the same effect on me. The only difference between them and I is that I also get comforted by having talks with her."He went on, "I find her hilarious. For me, she is the funniest person in the world. I struggled hard as I was getting closer to being in my 30s, and she was a big help then. She comforted me a great deal."He added, "We've been friends for a long time, since when we were both very young. So, when she tells me things like, 'It seems like you've matured a lot.', I want to become more mature. She makes me want to become a better person, like a much, much better person."To this, the interviewer commented, "Wow, what you said sounded so amazing that a quote from a movie 'As Good as It Gets' just popped up in my head. In the movie. the male lead tells the female lead, 'You make me want to be a better man.'"Lee Jong Suk laughed and responded, "Oh, what's the title of the movie again? I should write it down!"Back in the end of December last year, news outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk and IU were in a 4-month relationship, and they spent the Christmas weekend at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan together.After this was reported, Lee Jong Suk's management agency HiZiumStudio confirmed the news by stating, "Lee Jong Suk and IU have been friends for a long time, but they recently started dating one another. Please show them your support."A little while later, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment also shared that it was true that the two stars recently began seeing each other.Lee Jong Suk and IU first met as the hosts of 'Inkigayo' in 2012; they said to have remained good friends from then.(Credit= '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)