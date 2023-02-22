[SBS Star] Disbanded WA$$UP Ji-ae Shares Being Bisexual Stopped Her from Signing with an Agency

On February 21 episode of Channel S' television show 'Trouble Cut Salon', Ji-ae made a guest appearance.
Ji-ae debuted as a member of WA$$UP in August 2013; the group disbanded four years ago in February 2019.
She came out as bisexual through her Instagram in the beginning of 2020.
At that time, she revealed that she had a girlfriend, and also took legal action against haters who bashed her for being bisexual.
She resumed, "At one point after I realized that I was bisexual, I wanted to upload a video of myself talking about the life of a bisexual person on my YouTube channel. But I worked as a vocal coach at that time, so I worried that my boss, co-workers and students would watch the video."
"But as I worked there, I kept on feeling like I was lying to them. Due to that, I kept losing my confidence. So, I decided to just let the world know that I was bisexual.", explaining why she decided to come out in the end.
Ji-ae said, "Following our group's disbandment, one agency offered me to join them. It gave me hope. I was like, 'Oh, this might be a good opportunity for me. It would be great to release solo albums and stuff.' Right when we were about to sign our contract, they told me, 'We run our business based on Christian beliefs.'"
She continued, "Their words scared me. I was scared that they would say something to me. If I signed with them without telling them that I was bisexual, it meant that I was deceiving them. So, I ended up ghosting them."
(Credit= Channel S Trouble Cut Salon)
(SBS Star)