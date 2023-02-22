뉴스
[SBS Star] "Don't Be Ridiculous!" ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Says He Would Rate His Appearance 50 Out of 100
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.22 13:46 View Count
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he would rate his appearance 50 out of 100. 

On February 21, Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview with the press. 

During the interview, one reporter asked Cha Eun-woo, "Many are talking about your amazing looks in your latest drama 'Island'. Are you aware of that? How would you rate your appearance yourself?"

Cha Eun-woo answered, "Yeah, I'm aware of it. But I really would rate my appearance 50 out of 100. I'm not trying to be humble or anything. It's the way I generally respond to compliments." 

He shyly smiled and went on, "I usually just say, 'Thank you' when someone compliments me. I think it's become my habit, as my mother raised me very strictly."

The ASTRO member did say that he was not trying to be humble, but his answer seems to tell that he certainly knows that he is good-looking, although not to the extent that everybody thinks. 
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo
Then, the reporter said to him, "But it must be disappointing that people pay more attention to your looks than acting." 

Cha Eun-woo answered, "I wouldn't say that it disappoints me. That rather makes me feel grateful. I believe my appearance is one of my strongest points. I want to make better use of it, actually." 

"If I keep doing my best at acting, I'm sure a greater number of people will become interested in finding more out about my acting, so it's all good. All I need to do now is to keep doing my best, so...!", he added. 
Cha Eun-woo
Ever since Cha Eun-woo made debut as part of ASTRO in February 2016, he received much attention for his handsome appearance. 

Currently, he is considered as one of the most good-looking Korean stars out there. 

(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
