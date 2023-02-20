[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Embarrassed as Byul Danced to 'Hype Boy' in Front of 'Running Man' Members

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer HAHA was seen getting embarrassed as he saw his wife singer Byul dancing to 'Hype Boy' in front of the members of 'Running Man'.On February 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Byul, singer Seogi and comedian Heo Kyung-hwan made a guest appearance.After the guests joined the members of 'Running Man', they were asked if they could show them some dance.Seogi went first; she energetically danced to 'I NEED YOU' by boy group BTS and 'VERY NICE' by SEVENTEEN.When Seogi successfully wrapped up her performance, Byul commented, "Oh, wow. She's so good. I've actually prepared a performance myself, but I'm not as good as Seogi. Am I really next to dance?", then nervously smiled.Upon listening to her words, HAHA said, looking more nervous than Byul, "Let's not get her to perform... Can't we just say that she performed already?"Byul laughingly stated, "I practiced the moves for NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' while looking at myself in the mirror last night. Do you guys know what HAHA said to me then? He was like, 'Please don't dance.' He pretty much begged me not to dance today."Despite HAHA not wanting her to dance on 'Running Man', Byul took her coat off and geared up for her performance.Byul seemed as if she was not confident with her dance before the performance, but she was surprisingly good at it.As soon as Byul started to dance though, HAHA blushed in embarrassment and continued to laugh hard.He screamed out loud, and even ran in the opposite direction to everyone, towards the mountains behind them.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)