뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Embarrassed as Byul Danced to 'Hype Boy' in Front of 'Running Man' Members
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Embarrassed as Byul Danced to 'Hype Boy' in Front of 'Running Man' Members

[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Embarrassed as Byul Danced to 'Hype Boy' in Front of 'Running Man' Members

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.20 18:12 View Count
[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Embarrassed as Byul Danced to Hype Boy in Front of Running Man Members
Singer HAHA was seen getting embarrassed as he saw his wife singer Byul dancing to 'Hype Boy' in front of the members of 'Running Man'. 

On February 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Byul, singer Seogi and comedian Heo Kyung-hwan made a guest appearance. 

After the guests joined the members of 'Running Man', they were asked if they could show them some dance. 

Seogi went first; she energetically danced to 'I NEED YOU' by boy group BTS and 'VERY NICE' by SEVENTEEN.
Running Man
When Seogi successfully wrapped up her performance, Byul commented, "Oh, wow. She's so good. I've actually prepared a performance myself, but I'm not as good as Seogi. Am I really next to dance?", then nervously smiled.  

Upon listening to her words, HAHA said, looking more nervous than Byul, "Let's not get her to perform... Can't we just say that she performed already?" 

Byul laughingly stated, "I practiced the moves for NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' while looking at myself in the mirror last night. Do you guys know what HAHA said to me then? He was like, 'Please don't dance.' He pretty much begged me not to dance today." 
Running Man
Despite HAHA not wanting her to dance on 'Running Man', Byul took her coat off and geared up for her performance. 

Byul seemed as if she was not confident with her dance before the performance, but she was surprisingly good at it. 

As soon as Byul started to dance though, HAHA blushed in embarrassment and continued to laugh hard. 

He screamed out loud, and even ran in the opposite direction to everyone, towards the mountains behind them. 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.