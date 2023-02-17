[SBS Star] 'Boys Planet' Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese

On February 16, Mnet's survival audition show 'Boys Planet' aired an episode that portrays a performance battle between 'Team K' and 'Team G'.
'Team G' was given 'Back Door' by boy group Stray Kids as their performance track, and the members voted Korean-American trainee Na Kamden as their leader.
They explained that it was because Na Kamden was the only Korean member of the team and his fluency in Korean could help them.
As the leader, Na Kamden asked for each of their opinion and carefully listened to what they had to say.
A little while later though, some Chinese trainees Krystian, Ricky and Chen Jian Yu started exchanging their opinion in Chinese, instead of Korean or English that they could speak and Na Kamden could understand.
They talked about what Na Kamden said to them in Chinese as well; they said things like, "I think he (Na Kamden) wants us to decide who will sing this part.", "He (Na Camden) asked us earlier if anybody wanted to be a sub-rapper, right? I'll be the sub-rapper." and so on.
Since Na Kamden had no idea what their conversation was about, he kept asking them if they could tell him what they were talking about.
Not only did they not even look at him, but they also did not respond to him at all.
Na Kamden said, "I wanted them to discuss more things with me, because I'm the leader of the team, but they didn't answer any of my questions. We are a team, you know... I felt really frustrated.", then teared up.
He continued in a shaky voice, "I've never experienced anything like this before, so things were really rough for me earlier."
Their comments included, "Wow, that was very rude of them.", "Na Kamden must've felt so left out. I feel bad for him.", "What they did was wrong and really bad..." and more.
(Credit= Mnet Boys Planet)
(SBS Star)