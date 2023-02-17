뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Boys Planet' Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Boys Planet' Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese

[SBS Star] 'Boys Planet' Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.17 18:52 Updated 2023.02.17 18:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Boys Planet Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese
'Boys Planet' Chinese trainees are being heavily criticized for using only Chinese during a discussion with their Korean leader. 

On February 16, Mnet's survival audition show 'Boys Planet' aired an episode that portrays a performance battle between 'Team K' and 'Team G'. 

'Team G' was given 'Back Door' by boy group Stray Kids as their performance track, and the members voted Korean-American trainee Na Kamden as their leader. 

They explained that it was because Na Kamden was the only Korean member of the team and his fluency in Korean could help them. 
Boys Planet
Following that, they all sat together to discuss how they were going to divide the song into different parts. 

As the leader, Na Kamden asked for each of their opinion and carefully listened to what they had to say. 

A little while later though, some Chinese trainees Krystian, Ricky and Chen Jian Yu started exchanging their opinion in Chinese, instead of Korean or English that they could speak and Na Kamden could understand.

They talked about what Na Kamden said to them in Chinese as well; they said things like, "I think he (Na Kamden) wants us to decide who will sing this part.", "He (Na Camden) asked us earlier if anybody wanted to be a sub-rapper, right? I'll be the sub-rapper." and so on. 

Since Na Kamden had no idea what their conversation was about, he kept asking them if they could tell him what they were talking about. 

Not only did they not even look at him, but they also did not respond to him at all. 
Boys Planet
Boys Planet
Later on, Na Kamden told the production team how upset he felt at that time. 

Na Kamden said, "I wanted them to discuss more things with me, because I'm the leader of the team, but they didn't answer any of my questions. We are a team, you know... I felt really frustrated.", then teared up.  

He continued in a shaky voice, "I've never experienced anything like this before, so things were really rough for me earlier." 
Boys Planet
After this episode was aired, a great number of 'Boys Planet' viewers left comments criticizing those Chinese trainees online. 

Their comments included, "Wow, that was very rude of them.", "Na Kamden must've felt so left out. I feel bad for him.", "What they did was wrong and really bad..." and more.

(Credit= Mnet Boys Planet) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.