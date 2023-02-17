[SBS Star] 'Boys Planet' Chinese Trainees Criticized for Excluding Korean Leader by Keep Talking in Chinese

이미지 확대하기

'Boys Planet' Chinese trainees are being heavily criticized for using only Chinese during a discussion with their Korean leader.On February 16, Mnet's survival audition show 'Boys Planet' aired an episode that portrays a performance battle between 'Team K' and 'Team G'.'Team G' was given 'Back Door' by boy group Stray Kids as their performance track, and the members voted Korean-American trainee Na Kamden as their leader.They explained that it was because Na Kamden was the only Korean member of the team and his fluency in Korean could help them.Following that, they all sat together to discuss how they were going to divide the song into different parts.As the leader, Na Kamden asked for each of their opinion and carefully listened to what they had to say.A little while later though, some Chinese trainees Krystian, Ricky and Chen Jian Yu started exchanging their opinion in Chinese, instead of Korean or English that they could speak and Na Kamden could understand.They talked about what Na Kamden said to them in Chinese as well; they said things like, "I think he (Na Kamden) wants us to decide who will sing this part.", "He (Na Camden) asked us earlier if anybody wanted to be a sub-rapper, right? I'll be the sub-rapper." and so on.Since Na Kamden had no idea what their conversation was about, he kept asking them if they could tell him what they were talking about.Not only did they not even look at him, but they also did not respond to him at all.Later on, Na Kamden told the production team how upset he felt at that time.Na Kamden said, "I wanted them to discuss more things with me, because I'm the leader of the team, but they didn't answer any of my questions. We are a team, you know... I felt really frustrated.", then teared up.He continued in a shaky voice, "I've never experienced anything like this before, so things were really rough for me earlier."After this episode was aired, a great number of 'Boys Planet' viewers left comments criticizing those Chinese trainees online.Their comments included, "Wow, that was very rude of them.", "Na Kamden must've felt so left out. I feel bad for him.", "What they did was wrong and really bad..." and more.(Credit= Mnet Boys Planet)(SBS Star)