[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tablo Talks About SUGA Being Epik High's Fan to Successful BTS Member

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High spoke about SUGA of K-pop boy group being his group's biggest fan to a member of global pop sensational BTS.On February 16, a preview of an upcoming episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' was posted on BTS' YouTube channel.In this preview, SUGA was seen having a conversation with Tablo over some food and drinks.About Tablo, SUGA said, "He's always been my role model. Over the years, he has become one of my closest hyungs. I still remember myself being a big fan of you. Remember the time when I was a member of 'High Skool' (the name of Epik High's official fan club)?"Tablo laughingly responded, "Of course I do. My fans still talk about you. Do you know what they all say about you? They're like, 'He's the most successful 'High Skool' ever. Is it even possible to succeed that much? It's hard to believe that one of us became that successful.'"SUGA laughed and stated, "I used to listen to your songs all the time. Your music inspired me so much. I listened to them whenever I was struggling with life."Tablo replied, "You talk about music a lot. I miss those days when we could just spend all night discussing music."Then, Tablo expressed his love for SUGA as his fan; SUGA's star had turned into SUGA's fan.Tablo took a box of SUGA toy out of his bag, then told SUGA that he has been collecting BTS toys lately.With an awkward smile, Tablo asked SUGA, "Could you sign the box?", making SUGA laugh.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'blobyblo' Instagram)(SBS Star)