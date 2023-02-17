[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Choo Sa Rang Has No Idea How Famous She Is in Korea

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that his daughter Choo Sa Rang has no idea that she is famous in Korea.On February 17, news outlet Sports DongA released an interview of Choo Sung Hoon online.During the interview, Choo Sung Hoon was asked how Choo Sa Rang is doing these days.Choo Sung Hoon answered, "Well, she spends time both in Japan and Korea. She leads a pretty ordinary life as a 12-year-old girl. She goes to school, likes to eat snacks and loves to use a table computer.", then laughed.He went on, "She featured in a television show at such a young age that she doesn't really know that she's famous. All she knows is that there are some people in Korea that know who she is. Nothing more than that."Then, Choo Sung Hoon shared whether Choo Sa Rang watched his latest show 'Physical: 100'―a Netflix show gaining great popularity around the world.Choo Sung Hoon said, "Sa Rang told me that she is too scared to watch 'Physical: 100', because the competition looks too fierce. She tells me that it makes her scared to watch an intense competition, but I think she enjoys that sort of competition at heart."He laughingly added, "She's really competitive. I've seen her being competitive many times. She must've taken that after me!"Choo Sa Rang led 'The Return of Superman' for about four years from 2013 until 2017.At that time, the show covered a sweet father-daughter relationship, and their family, including Japanese model Yano Shiho, was in the center of attention.Born in October 2011, Choo Sa Rang is 12 years old now.The family goes back and forth Japan, Korea and the United States; their main home is in Hawaii.(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)