뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Choo Sa Rang Has No Idea How Famous She Is in Korea
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Choo Sa Rang Has No Idea How Famous She Is in Korea

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Choo Sa Rang Has No Idea How Famous She Is in Korea

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.17 16:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Says Choo Sa Rang Has No Idea How Famous She Is in Korea
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that his daughter Choo Sa Rang has no idea that she is famous in Korea. 

On February 17, news outlet Sports DongA released an interview of Choo Sung Hoon online. 

During the interview, Choo Sung Hoon was asked how Choo Sa Rang is doing these days. 

Choo Sung Hoon answered, "Well, she spends time both in Japan and Korea. She leads a pretty ordinary life as a 12-year-old girl. She goes to school, likes to eat snacks and loves to use a table computer.", then laughed.  

He went on, "She featured in a television show at such a young age that she doesn't really know that she's famous. All she knows is that there are some people in Korea that know who she is. Nothing more than that." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Then, Choo Sung Hoon shared whether Choo Sa Rang watched his latest show 'Physical: 100'―a Netflix show gaining great popularity around the world. 

Choo Sung Hoon said, "Sa Rang told me that she is too scared to watch 'Physical: 100', because the competition looks too fierce. She tells me that it makes her scared to watch an intense competition, but I think she enjoys that sort of competition at heart." 

He laughingly added, "She's really competitive. I've seen her being competitive many times. She must've taken that after me!" 
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sa Rang led 'The Return of Superman' for about four years from 2013 until 2017. 

At that time, the show covered a sweet father-daughter relationship, and their family, including Japanese model Yano Shiho, was in the center of attention. 

Born in October 2011, Choo Sa Rang is 12 years old now.

The family goes back and forth Japan, Korea and the United States; their main home is in Hawaii.
Choo Sung Hoon
(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.