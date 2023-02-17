[SBS Star] Soccer Fans Are Furious at LE SSERAFIM HUH YUNJIN for Her Recent Remark About Lionel Messi

이미지 확대하기

Soccer fans are furious at HUH YUNJIN of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM for the recent remark she made about Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi.On February 12, HUH YUNJIN spent time responding to fans' posts on the group's online official fan community.One of the posts that she answered to was a post written by a fan nicknamed 'Lionel Messi', who also had a photo of him as his/her profile photo.In the post, this fan playfully wrote, "If you reply to my post, I'm going to stop playing soccer for good.", pretending to be Lionel Messi.Under this post, HUH YUNJIN responded, "Oh, no! I should have answered you several months sooner!"Lionel Messi plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentina national team.He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time; he has millions of supporters across the globe.Back in December, Lionel Messi led Argentina over France to win a World Cup championship.If HUH YUNJIN was referring to this time, then it can be presumed that she did not want Lionel Messi to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and lift the World Cup Trophy with his team.One LE SSERAFIM fan could not stop frowning at what HUH YUNJIN said about Lionel Messi, so he/she shared a screenshot of the post on different online communities to ask what non-LE SSERAFIM fans thought of HUH YUNJIN's words.A lot of soccer fans fumed at her words and said, "What? She has no right to say that to our legend. How could she say such a thing? He is not someone to be hated!"People who are not fans of Lionel Messi also said that she was certainly careless for publicly saying something like that.(Credit= WeVerse, 'leomessi' Instagram, 'official.lesserafim' Facebook)(SBS Star)