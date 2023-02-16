뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN's Adorable Past Video Spreads Online
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.16 18:21
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWANs Adorable Past Video Spreads Online
SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's cute video from the past is going around online fast at the moment. 

On February 15, KBS released a 30-second footage of their show 'We Wonder Who Will Do the Best' (literal translation) that aired in June 2009. 

Along with this footage, they wrote, "Revealing the cutest days of SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN. Oh, he was so cute!" 
SEUNGKWAN
The video showed SEUNGKWAN featuring in the show when he was 11 years old. 

Specifically, he talked to the hosts before he showed off his singing talent. 

SEUNGKWAN told the hosts, "From when I was in the first grade of elementary school to my fourth grade, my friends told me that I have a nice voice. Since last year though, many of them started telling me that I didn't have a nice voice anymore. I don't know, but I think my voice is becoming kind of rusty." 

Then, one of the hosts said to SEUNGKWAN, "Your voice is breaking, that's what it is. Don't worry. Soon enough, you'll have a nicer voice." 
SEUNGKWAN
Afterwards, he asked SEUNGKWAN if he could share any words to his friends watching him on television. 

SEUNGKWAN smiled and said, "Hi, guys. I'm on TV! Thank you for telling me that I have a lovely voice. See you at school.", then waved to the camera. 

As the hosts watched SEUNGKWAN sharing sweet words to his friends, they both smiled ear to ear. 
 

(Credit= 'KBSKids TV유치원' YouTube, PLEDIS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
