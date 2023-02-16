[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Receives Tons of Hate Comments After Being Reported that She Dated BTS JUNGKOOK

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Yu Bi is currently receiving tons of hate comments after being reported that she dated JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.Back on February 13, one popular YouTuber/former reporter shared he discovered some 'facts' proving that Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK were together.According to this YouTuber, Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK were together from 2021, at least until last May.From what he heard from some insiders, he stated that they are no longer dating each other at the moment.Despite this YouTuber being known for spreading words that are not based on facts, the video quickly circulated online.After this video went viral, Lee Yu Bi's Instagram became the hottest place to visit.In the comment section of her latest post, a great number of people started to leave malicious comments.The majority of the comments seemed to express unhappiness regarding her past romance, or possible current romance, with JUNGKOOK.Most of them told her to stay away from JUNGKOOK, and stop using JUNGKOOK to gain fame.Some filled the comment section with vomiting emojis, and used foul language; they aggressively insulted her appearance, career and family.Their comments include, "Hey, old lady. Don't even think about going close to JUNGKOOK!", "Leave JUNGKOOK alone, bxxch.", "Just lead a quiet life without JUNGKOOK, alright?" and so on.(Credit= 'yubi_190' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)