뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Receives Tons of Hate Comments After Being Reported that She Dated BTS JUNGKOOK
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Receives Tons of Hate Comments After Being Reported that She Dated BTS JUNGKOOK

[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Receives Tons of Hate Comments After Being Reported that She Dated BTS JUNGKOOK

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.16 17:40 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Yu Bi Receives Tons of Hate Comments After Being Reported that She Dated BTS JUNGKOOK
Actress Lee Yu Bi is currently receiving tons of hate comments after being reported that she dated JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS. 

Back on February 13, one popular YouTuber/former reporter shared he discovered some 'facts' proving that Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK were together. 

According to this YouTuber, Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK were together from 2021, at least until last May.

From what he heard from some insiders, he stated that they are no longer dating each other at the moment.

Despite this YouTuber being known for spreading words that are not based on facts, the video quickly circulated online. 
Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK
After this video went viral, Lee Yu Bi's Instagram became the hottest place to visit. 

In the comment section of her latest post, a great number of people started to leave malicious comments. 

The majority of the comments seemed to express unhappiness regarding her past romance, or possible current romance, with JUNGKOOK.  
Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK
Most of them told her to stay away from JUNGKOOK, and stop using JUNGKOOK to gain fame. 

Some filled the comment section with vomiting emojis, and used foul language; they aggressively insulted her appearance, career and family. 

Their comments include, "Hey, old lady. Don't even think about going close to JUNGKOOK!", "Leave JUNGKOOK alone, bxxch.", "Just lead a quiet life without JUNGKOOK, alright?" and so on. 
Lee Yu Bi and JUNGKOOK
(Credit= 'yubi_190' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.