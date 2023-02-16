뉴스
[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER's Thai Member PHARITA Shares She Wants to Be like BLACKPINK LISA
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.16
Soon-to-make-debut K-ppop girl group BABYMONSTER's Thai member PHARITA shared that her role model is LISA of girl group BLACKPINK. 

On February 13, a new video was uploaded on BABYMONSTER's YouTube channel. 

The video introduced the group's member PHARITA―a 17 years old girl from Thailand. 

She said to have joined YG Entertainment through a global audition in 2020.

At that time, the audition was highly competitive; there were 1,226 applicants for every spot to become the company's trainee. 
BABYMONSTER
About PHARITA, the head of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk said, "Her beauty is her strongest point. She has a Disney-character-like look. She has unique facial features and figure." 

He continued, "I've always worried about her, since she came to train in Korea at such a young age. But I've been seeing her smile a lot more lately. As she gets more and more used to the life in Korea, she'll definitely go up higher. I see a lot of potential in her." 
BABYMONSTER
During the interview, PHARITA commented, "Training is hard. But I'm trying to find fun bits within my everyday training. My role model is LISA, because she is so cool on stage. I want to be like her one day." 

She added, "I came all the way to Korea from Thailand to make my dream of becoming a YG artist come true. I'm so desperate to make that happen. I really want to made debut and perform on stage." 
 

Previously, YG Entertainment revealed that BABYMONSTER will make debut as a 7-member group this year. 

(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
