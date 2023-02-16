[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER's Thai Member PHARITA Shares She Wants to Be like BLACKPINK LISA

On February 13, a new video was uploaded on BABYMONSTER's YouTube channel.
The video introduced the group's member PHARITA―a 17 years old girl from Thailand.
She said to have joined YG Entertainment through a global audition in 2020.
At that time, the audition was highly competitive; there were 1,226 applicants for every spot to become the company's trainee.
He continued, "I've always worried about her, since she came to train in Korea at such a young age. But I've been seeing her smile a lot more lately. As she gets more and more used to the life in Korea, she'll definitely go up higher. I see a lot of potential in her."
She added, "I came all the way to Korea from Thailand to make my dream of becoming a YG artist come true. I'm so desperate to make that happen. I really want to made debut and perform on stage."
Previously, YG Entertainment revealed that BABYMONSTER will make debut as a 7-member group this year.
(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)
(SBS Star)