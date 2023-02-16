[SBS Star] KyuHyun Makes Jay Park & Tiffany Young Sweat by Bringing Up 2PM

이미지 확대하기

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior made Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park and Tiffany Young of girl group Girls' Generation sweat by mentioning boy group 2PM.On February 15, the first episode of JTBC's survival audition show 'Peak Time' was broadcast.In 'Peak Time', a total of 23 teams will compete each other for a prize of 300 million won (approximately 234,000 dollars), studio album and chance to hold a concert tour around the world under the name of 'Peak Time'.At the beginning of the show, the host Lee Seung Gi explained that all 23 teams are divided into three different groups―'groups that only recently made debut', 'groups currently active, but less known to the public' and 'groups that disbanded or halted for a long time due to unforeseen circumstances'.He continued telling the participants and judges that the winning team will win a 300-million-won prize.Upon hearing this, Jay Park excitedly shared, "300 million won?! I've halted my activities in the industry in the past as well. Can I join the competition?"In response to Jay Park's remark, KyuHyun laughed and commented, "Hey, Jay. You're too old to be there with them."As they exchanged jokes with one another, the first team got ready for their performance.Before they performed, they introduced themselves to the judges as 'Team 14:00'; all teams are given 'time' as their names.When KyuHyun heard their name, he immediately looked at Jay Park and playfully went, "Oh? 2PM?!"The only thing Jay Park could do here was to laugh at what KyuHyun said; he laughed for a while, then stated, "Okay. This is good."Tiffany Young also awkwardly smiled and said, "It's been a long time since I've heard of that name."Many know Jay Park as a hip-hop artist, producer and entrepreneur now, but he actually made debut as the leader of 2PM in September 2008.Jay Park exited 2PM a year after his debut in September 2009, and returned to his hometown Seattle, the United States.When he left, 2PM's management agency JYP Entertainment did not give much details to why they suddenly decided to part ways with each other.This is one of the reasons why that makes Jay Park feel awkward to talk about 2PM on air.As for Tiffany Young, she used to date a 2PM member NICHKHUN; they dated for about a year and a half from January 2014 to May 2015.(Credit= JTBC Peak Time)(SBS Star)