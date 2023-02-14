[SBS Star] VIDEO: Min & Fei Reminisce Past miss A Promotions While Hanging Out in NYC Together

On February 14, Min uploaded her Instagram with some photos of herself making fun poses with Fei.
Along with these photos, Min wrote in English, "Wo ai ni ('I love you' in Chinese). Welcome to New York. It's been a while, but it feels like home. I love her so much. Please keep shining."
As soon as they went live, fans who missed miss A started flowing into her Instagram live.
During the live broadcast, they sang some miss A songs, such as 'Only You', 'Stuck', 'Love Again', 'Good-bye Baby' and more, with one another.
Fei responded, "Oh, gosh. I feel like I'm going to cry so much.", then wiped tears off her cheeks.
But they soon became excited again, and continued singing miss A songs.
Debuted in July 2010, miss A released a great number of hit songs, including 'Bad Girl Good Girl', 'Good-bye Baby', 'Hush' and more.
In December 2017, JYP Entertainment released an official statement notifying the disbandment of miss A.
(Credit= 'therealminnn' Instagram)
(SBS Star)