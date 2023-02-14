뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Min & Fei Reminisce Past miss A Promotions While Hanging Out in NYC Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Min & Fei Reminisce Past miss A Promotions While Hanging Out in NYC Together

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Min & Fei Reminisce Past miss A Promotions While Hanging Out in NYC Together

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.14 18:17 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Min & Fei Reminisce Past miss A Promotions While Hanging Out in NYC Together
The two members of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A―Min and Fei―reminisced the past when they used to promote together. 

On February 14, Min uploaded her Instagram with some photos of herself making fun poses with Fei. 

Along with these photos, Min wrote in English, "Wo ai ni ('I love you' in Chinese). Welcome to New York. It's been a while, but it feels like home. I love her so much. Please keep shining." 
Min and Fei
Min and Fei
A little while later, Min went live on Instagram with Fei by her side. 

As soon as they went live, fans who missed miss A started flowing into her Instagram live. 

During the live broadcast, they sang some miss A songs, such as 'Only You', 'Stuck', 'Love Again', 'Good-bye Baby' and more, with one another. 
Min and Fei
When Min was listening to Fei sing, she commented, "It feels incredible listening to you sing. I guess that's probably how everyone feels when they hear me sing, right?" 

Fei responded, "Oh, gosh. I feel like I'm going to cry so much.", then wiped tears off her cheeks. 

But they soon became excited again, and continued singing miss A songs. 
 

Debuted in July 2010, miss A released a great number of hit songs, including 'Bad Girl Good Girl', 'Good-bye Baby', 'Hush' and more. 

In December 2017, JYP Entertainment released an official statement notifying the disbandment of miss A. 

(Credit= 'therealminnn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.