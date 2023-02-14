[SBS Star] WONYOUNG Shares the Sweetest Message to Fans After IVE's First Fan Concert

이미지 확대하기

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE melted fans' hearts with her sweet words.Last weekend, IVE held their first-ever fan concert 'The Prom Queens' at Olympic Hall, Seoul.Following the concert on Sunday, WONYOUNG took to the group's official fan messenger to share her feelings.WONYOUNG said, "We've successfully wrapped up our fan concert today. The past two days were so precious to me. It was because you were there with me, unnie."The K-pop star continued, "How was I on stage, unnie? I wonder what I looked like to you, unnie. For the last two days that I was on stage, I solely focused on you. I felt incredibly happy to be performing and sharing the same feelings as you, unnie."She went on, "You know, I watched you from the stage, and do you know how much you shine? I wasn't the only one that shined on these two days. You shined like the star as well, unnie―my unnie who always support and love me. I'm not lying. It's all true! So, you must keep that in mind at all times, okay? Who else in the world would tell you things like this except for me? Right? Hehe."She resumed, "I'm always going to be happy as long as you're with me. I'll make our every moment happy, so all you need to do is to stay by my side like what you're doing right now. You're mine, unnie. And WONYOUNG is yours, unnie."Upon reading her messages, fans left comments such as, "WONYOUNG's just beautiful inside and out, isn't she?", "I'll never stop loving you, WONYOUNG! That would be impossible!", "Awww! I love you so much!" and more.(Credit= 'want__wy' Twitter, UNIVERSE)(SBS Star)