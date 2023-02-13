뉴스
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Tears Up Upon Discovering What Kim Jong-kook's Daily Routine Is like
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.13
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Tears Up Upon Discovering What Kim Jong-kooks Daily Routine Is like
Actress Jeon So Min cried upon finding out what singer Kim Jong-kook's daily routine is like. 

On February 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min was spotted crying. 

While talking with the members of 'Running Man', Jeon So Min told sunbaes her recent worries. 

She said, "Lately, I'm finding it more and more difficult to be with people. When I'm with them, I feel almost as if I'm using my energy on something that's not essential in life. What shall I do about this?"

Kim Jong-kook told her, "Then, don't meet them. Just don't spend time with them. It's as simple as that. Life is all about being alone anyway." 

Jeon So Min commented, "But... Living in this world involves living together. That makes human relationships important, doesn't it? You guys work a lot more than I do, so I feel like there are lots more people you need to maintain a good relationship than I do."
Running Man
In response to her comment, Kim Jong-kook said, "Well, let me walk you through my day, alright? So, I start my day with big breakfast. I usually have it by myself at home. After breakfast, I grab a cup of coffee from a coffee shop on my way to the gym. I usually have my coffee in my car, alone." 

He continued, "Once I get to the gym, I say hi and have a small talk with the valet. Then, I work out by myself. There are some friends and co-workers who go to the same gym as I do, so I talk to them a little and work out with them if I want to. I coach them sometimes too." 

He added, "After that, I come home and just watch Netflix. I live alone, so obviously, I also watch Netflix without anyone next to me. That's my life. But I'm so satisfied and happy with this life, despite doing most things by myself. I have no problem with that at all."  
Running Man
Once Kim Jong-kook finished telling Jeon So Min his daily routine, Jeon So Min suddenly burst into tears. 

When asked why, Jeon So Min explained, "It's because your life sounds a lot like mine. My life is pretty much like that at the moment as well. I'm happy too, but it kind of makes me feel like I'm wasting time when I'm spending time alone. I'm getting old now, and there's not much of my 'youth' left. I'm anxious about that. I keep thinking that my time is being wasted." 

To this, Kim Jong-kook told her, "No, don't let your 'youth' chase after you. That's what you're doing right now, but you really shouldn't be doing that. Whatever it may be, let it come naturally." 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
