[SBS Star] "When I Return Home..." Hyun Bin Shares What It Feels like to Have a Family

Actor Hyun Bin shared what it feels like to have his own family.Recently, one fashion magazine released an interview of Hyun Bin online.While giving an update on his life, Hyun Bin said, "A lot of things happened in the recent days. Two of my movies came out in a year, and I was personally blessed with some good news."The actor continued, "I'm happy about everything that's happened to me. Most of all though, I'm glad that I was able to complete filming two movies without any issues, and showcase those movies to everyone. That's the main reason why we make movies, so..."He went on, "I spent all my Lunar New Year holidays meeting the audience of 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' and 'The Point Men'. Every moment with them, from saying hi and making eye contact, is precious to me."Then, the interviewer said to Hyun Bin, "I noticed that there's zero coldness in your eyes. It seems to have disappeared."Hyun Bin laughed and answered, "Yeah, the recent changes changed me completely. I began seeing things that I couldn't see before, and hearing things that I couldn't hear before. I've become much more careful, thoughtful and happier."He resumed, "I feel complete when I get home after work. Honestly, I would even say that's the only time when I feel totally complete. There are no words to describe how I feel then. The feelings are beyond description."Back in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been together for eight months.Soon after the report was released, their agencies confirmed the news by saying, "It's true that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are in a relationship. They started dating following 'Crash Landing on You'."The couple tied the knot in March last year, and they welcomed a son to the world in November.(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)