[SBS Star] Red Velvet WENDY Holds a Surprise Event for Fans Ahead of Her Birthday
Lee Narin

WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet held a surprise event for fans over the weekend. 

On February 12, WENDY opened her birthday-themed café in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. 

For fans, WENDY personally decorated the whole place with photos of her everywhere. 

She put her Polaroid photos up on the wall in a heart shape, and made cup holders with a photo of herself printed on them. 

On the cup holder, WENDY wrote, "Thank you for coming to me." 
When fans came to order drinks, each of them were given unreleased photo cards as well. 

Those fans who went to the café on the opening day could not get any luckier, because they were welcomed by WENDY at the cashier. 

WENDY handed drinks and/or cookies to them, and also took time to speak to them for a bit. 
Usually, fans collect money together to open a birthday-themed café in celebration of the birthday of their favorite star, but it seemed like WENDY wanted to do something special for fans.

Lots of fans were touched by WENDY's sweet thoughts and moves, and expressed their sincere gratitude on social media.
 
WENDY's birthday is February 21, 1994; she is turning 29 years old next week. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'lxovvy' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
