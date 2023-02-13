[SBS Star] Red Velvet WENDY Holds a Surprise Event for Fans Ahead of Her Birthday

On February 12, WENDY opened her birthday-themed café in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.
For fans, WENDY personally decorated the whole place with photos of her everywhere.
She put her Polaroid photos up on the wall in a heart shape, and made cup holders with a photo of herself printed on them.
On the cup holder, WENDY wrote, "Thank you for coming to me."
Those fans who went to the café on the opening day could not get any luckier, because they were welcomed by WENDY at the cashier.
WENDY handed drinks and/or cookies to them, and also took time to speak to them for a bit.
Lots of fans were touched by WENDY's sweet thoughts and moves, and expressed their sincere gratitude on social media.
웬디가 손 차다구 손 잡은 다음에 손등 슥슥 쓰다듬어주면서 얘기하는데 정말 이 현실 믿기지 않아요<상태엿음.. 키요 영혼 디비지다�� #웬디 pic.twitter.com/lXZq0DCbAZ— 키요 (@lxovvy) February 12, 2023
WENDY's birthday is February 21, 1994; she is turning 29 years old next week.
(Credit= Online Community, 'lxovvy' Twitter)
(SBS Star)