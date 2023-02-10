[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Past Where He Mentions Song-Song Couple's Marriage Resurfaces

이미지 확대하기

Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's past where he speaks about actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo's marriage resurfaced.Following Lee Seung Gi's surprise announcement on Tuesday, all eyes have been on Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain, and their upcoming marriage.While trying to dig up anything they could that is relevant to that, fans came across one episode of 'Master in the House', where Lee Seung Gi shared thoughts on a marriage between celebrities.Aired in December 2017, it was an episode that showed Lee Seung Gi at home, feeling awkward to be around cameras.He felt awkward with cameras around him, because it had not been long since he discharged from the military.As he was not feeling very comfortable, he struggled to fall asleep for hours.When he was just lying on his bed, he turned his phone on and read some news online.At that time, he read an article on Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's marriage.Regarding their marriage, Lee Seung Gi spoke to himself, "Wow. A lot of celebrities are marrying each other these days. That's incredible."He carried on, "Song-Song couple are so awesome. It probably wasn't an easy decision to make as people who are both well-known to the public. You have to be brave to make that sort of decision. They're really amazing."Then, he sighed and started worrying about his own future, "Gosh... My future is... My future in the industry as well as marriage aren't going to go smoothly. That's for sure."Although it was difficult, it seems like Lee Seung Gi got his courage up like Song-Song couple to marry the girl that he cannot live without.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram, SBS Master in the House, KBS Descendants of the Sun)(SBS Star)