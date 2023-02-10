뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Past Where He Mentions Song-Song Couple's Marriage Resurfaces
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Past Where He Mentions Song-Song Couple's Marriage Resurfaces

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Past Where He Mentions Song-Song Couple's Marriage Resurfaces

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.10 18:18 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gis Past Where He Mentions Song-Song Couples Marriage Resurfaces
Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's past where he speaks about actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo's marriage resurfaced. 

Following Lee Seung Gi's surprise announcement on Tuesday, all eyes have been on Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain, and their upcoming marriage. 

While trying to dig up anything they could that is relevant to that, fans came across one episode of 'Master in the House', where Lee Seung Gi shared thoughts on a marriage between celebrities. 
Lee Seung Gi
Aired in December 2017, it was an episode that showed Lee Seung Gi at home, feeling awkward to be around cameras. 

He felt awkward with cameras around him, because it had not been long since he discharged from the military. 

As he was not feeling very comfortable, he struggled to fall asleep for hours. 

When he was just lying on his bed, he turned his phone on and read some news online. 
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi
At that time, he read an article on Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's marriage. 

Regarding their marriage, Lee Seung Gi spoke to himself, "Wow. A lot of celebrities are marrying each other these days. That's incredible." 

He carried on, "Song-Song couple are so awesome. It probably wasn't an easy decision to make as people who are both well-known to the public. You have to be brave to make that sort of decision. They're really amazing." 

Then, he sighed and started worrying about his own future, "Gosh... My future is... My future in the industry as well as marriage aren't going to go smoothly. That's for sure."  
Lee Seung Gi
Although it was difficult, it seems like Lee Seung Gi got his courage up like Song-Song couple to marry the girl that he cannot live without.  

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram, SBS Master in the House, KBS Descendants of the Sun) 

(SBS Star) 
 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.