[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B & PURE.D Break Up with Each Other After a Year and Four Months

JAY B of K-pop boy group GOT7 and special effects makeup artist/YouTuber PURE.D reportedly broke up with each other.On February 10, news outlet TV Report reported that JAY B and PURE.D have broken up with one another.According to an industry insider, JAY B and PURE.D recently ended their relationship.Their breakup happened naturally, as they focused on their work than their relationship.They apparently decided to remain as good friends after the breakup.Last July, it was reported that JAY B and PURE.D had been going out for nine months.At that time, it was revealed that they got to know each other through a mutual friend.Soon after the reports were released, both their agencies confirmed that they had been together for nine months indeed.(Credit= 'pure.ddd' 'jaybnow.hr' Instagram)(SBS Star)