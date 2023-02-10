뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Sincere Advice to HOSHI Who Is Concerned About the Future of SEVENTEEN
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Sincere Advice to HOSHI Who Is Concerned About the Future of SEVENTEEN

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Sincere Advice to HOSHI Who Is Concerned About the Future of SEVENTEEN

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.10 14:17 Updated 2023.02.10 14:22 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Sincere Advice to HOSHI Who Is Concerned About the Future of SEVENTEEN
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS gave his heartfelt advice to HOSHI of another boy group SEVENTEEN. 

On February 9, HOSHI guested on SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'. 

During their conversation, HOSHI said to SUGA, "I'm so glad that I'm here today, because I've been meaning to ask you something for ages. I need your advice." 

HOSHI paused a little bit as if he was organizing his thoughts, then continued, "There are 13 of us in our group, and... We're promoting with each other now, but I feel like it's not going to be as easy for us to promote as a whole in the future. There will certainly be an end to our journey together, and it makes me sad to think of the end." 

The SEVENTEEN member continued, "Because of that reason, I tend to be even more strict to myself. I know that there will be an end one day, so I work, work and work. I don't let myself take any rest. I think I'm too anxious about mine and the group's future. I don't know what I should do without my group members, and I can't imagine being in this industry without them." 
SUCHWITA
SUCHWITA
SUGA nodded and responded, "I know exactly how you feel. I'm not sure if I know the answer to that, but I've been there myself. Even until last year, I took different classes all the time. I spent like 10 hours taking those classes." 

He went on, "I asked some sunbaes the same question, and they all told me, 'Why do you think ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) will be different in the time to come?' That got me thinking a lot. So, this is what I concluded after speaking to them. It is that... Singers are people who create memories." 

He added, "Yes, we may not be as welcomed and receive attention when we return together, but there will certainly be some fans who would return as well because of the memories they have with us. I just want to tell you... Don't be too nervous and worried about your future." 

In response to SUGA's heartfelt advice, HOSHI smiled and expressed his deepest gratitude to him. 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.