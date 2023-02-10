[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Sincere Advice to HOSHI Who Is Concerned About the Future of SEVENTEEN

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS gave his heartfelt advice to HOSHI of another boy group SEVENTEEN.On February 9, HOSHI guested on SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'.During their conversation, HOSHI said to SUGA, "I'm so glad that I'm here today, because I've been meaning to ask you something for ages. I need your advice."HOSHI paused a little bit as if he was organizing his thoughts, then continued, "There are 13 of us in our group, and... We're promoting with each other now, but I feel like it's not going to be as easy for us to promote as a whole in the future. There will certainly be an end to our journey together, and it makes me sad to think of the end."The SEVENTEEN member continued, "Because of that reason, I tend to be even more strict to myself. I know that there will be an end one day, so I work, work and work. I don't let myself take any rest. I think I'm too anxious about mine and the group's future. I don't know what I should do without my group members, and I can't imagine being in this industry without them."SUGA nodded and responded, "I know exactly how you feel. I'm not sure if I know the answer to that, but I've been there myself. Even until last year, I took different classes all the time. I spent like 10 hours taking those classes."He went on, "I asked some sunbaes the same question, and they all told me, 'Why do you think ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) will be different in the time to come?' That got me thinking a lot. So, this is what I concluded after speaking to them. It is that... Singers are people who create memories."He added, "Yes, we may not be as welcomed and receive attention when we return together, but there will certainly be some fans who would return as well because of the memories they have with us. I just want to tell you... Don't be too nervous and worried about your future."In response to SUGA's heartfelt advice, HOSHI smiled and expressed his deepest gratitude to him.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)